The first half wasn't exactly aesthetically pleasing, but it doesn't have to be at this time of the year.

"The difference for us, at halftime, was that the first half we kind of had 11 individuals on the field, and the second half we played as a team and that was really what carried us over the finish line," Sun Valley Community School girls' soccer coach Kelly Feldman said.

The Cutthroats advanced in the 3A state tournament with a 2-1 victory over McCall-Donnelly at the Sunway Soccer Complex Wednesday morning.

