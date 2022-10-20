The first half wasn't exactly aesthetically pleasing, but it doesn't have to be at this time of the year.
"The difference for us, at halftime, was that the first half we kind of had 11 individuals on the field, and the second half we played as a team and that was really what carried us over the finish line," Sun Valley Community School girls' soccer coach Kelly Feldman said.
The Cutthroats advanced in the 3A state tournament with a 2-1 victory over McCall-Donnelly at the Sunway Soccer Complex Wednesday morning.
That moves them into a 1 p.m. Friday semifinal match with American Falls, a 2-1 winner over Buhl in overtime.
"Not that they played badly," Feldman said. ""It's the nerves. It's the first game. We had to get through that first half. It was great we got that early goal."
That was thanks to junior Mia Hansmeyer seven minutes in.
It stayed 1-0 at halftime because senior keeper and captain Amanda Dunn. was on her game. She was busy early and often.
"For me, it's right from the start," she said. "I just try to play my game. I try to help motivate the team with that. If I'm myself and play how I know I can play, then it motivates other teammates to do the same.
"We all sort of do that for each other. Right as I step on the field is when I focus in."
Dunn really focused in with less than two minutes remaining in the first half when a handball in the box was called and the Vandals were awarded a penalty kick.
Save.
"Obviously, there is no way you can 100 percent tell where they're gonna go," Dunn said. "I try to be really intimidating. I stare them in the eyeball. It comes down to right when they shoot. There's like a split-second when you can sort of maybe tell ..."
Dunn was selected Player of the Game.
"That was certainly a turning point," Feldman said. "She had a great game. We've been doing PKs in practice for a week. She's had a lot of experience now. It all showed. She brought it all today. She absolutely kept us in the game and made a difference back there."
Halftime was also a turning point for the victors.
"During halftime we didn't focus on that but on stuff to make our team improve and work together more," Dunn said. "We talked about winning the 50-50s out of the area. We all have to get in the mental state of playing our own game. Once we do that, we can do whatever we need with it. It's about getting in our own zone."
Senior forward Anabel Viesturs agreed with that sentiment.
"I think our team sometimes struggles to play to our level," she said. "Depending on who we play, we tend to play to that level, instead of what we know we're capable of. So, playing a team that's a higher level, knowing that we're at state and knowing that we really want to win, we have to put in the work, and we have to play our game versus their game.
"I think in the first half we definitely struggled with that for a little bit. We tended to defend them instead of making them defend us.
"The mindset is always, 'This is going to be a challenge for us. We have to put in the work 100 percent of the time.' Going into the second half knowing we were only one goal up, we knew we had to hold our ground and keep going to goal regardless how the other team is playing."
Although having not faced the Vandals, film showed Feldman and the crew their style of play was similar to Wendell—a lot of long balls.
"I think in the first half it caught us off-guard a little too much that what we thought it was going to," senior defender Anika Vandenburgh said. "In the second half there were times we were playing a little too timid. And in the first half no one was really stepping to the ball.
"In the second half we were able to turn it around and play the way we know how to defend and not adapt to how they're playing. Obviously, we need to do that to some extent. But we need to defend how we feel strongest. That's where playing teams like Wendell, who also play this way, helped us."
Senior captain and defender Gretel Huss blocked a cross effort and eventually cleared it 20 yards up the field to Hansmeyer. She dribbled 15 yards and sent a through ball to junior Ruby Crist.
Her touch slid it past the Vandals’ goalie, who came out to the 18 to make a play and the keeper and her defender collided, leaving Crist green grass and an empty net.
She didn’t miss for a 2-0 lead 10 minutes into the second half.
"That's the difference, especially at this level, you're not going to get too many opportunities and if you can't take advantage there ... we had no free kicks in their end," Feldman said. "We had two corners, maybe.
"I don't know how many dangerous free kicks they had (SVCS was whistled for 12 fouls).
"This first game is so intense. There's so much pressure on this first game. You want to win and go to the right side of the bracket. It just makes all the difference in the world. So, no matter what happens tomorrow, you're playing for a trophy."
The final five minutes were rather hectic for the Cutthroats.
McCall-Donnelly scored on a free kick that got past Dunn via a deflection with two minutes left in the game.
The Vandals had one more opportunity with 10 seconds left, but a shot went over the crossbar.
Community School sophomore Josie Sarchett saved a goal in the second half and McCall-Donnelly hit the crossbar two minutes later.
"It was really on the hectic side," Vandenburgh said. "We definitely talked about that (after the game). We worked on that in the week leading up to this, but we've now debriefed that and talked about how we can take some deep breaths and reset it a lot more.
"It's important when you're out there and the energy is high, there's less than five minutes left—I don't just want to possess it. I want to be able to go score again. But honestly the best thing to do in that situation is to slow it down, possess and keep them from scoring.
"It's never easy."
