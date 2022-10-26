Making history is kinda cool.
The Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team did that on Oct. 22.
The Cutthroats dominated Fruitland, 3-0, to capture the 3A state championship at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls—the first in school history.
“It’s insane. I’m in disbelief right now. It’s amazing,” senior defender Niki Cohen said.
“You can’t even put this into words. We’ve worked so hard for this, and our team has come together so much,” senior captain and defender Gretel Huss said.
“It’s surreal. The whistle blew and I was, ‘This is not happening,’” senior defender Anika Vandenburgh said.
“It’s exciting. We made history. I’m so proud of all the girls,” senior keeper and captain Amanda Dunn said.
Head coach Kelly Feldman has been leading the program for 22 years.
“We’ve really kept her on her toes waiting for this. It was really good to see her happy,” Dunn said.
“She deserves this so much. She has put so much love into this team. To give this to her ... ,” Huss said.
Vandenburgh went a little deeper.
“It’s this team that actually won state, but it’s all the teams before us, the teams we played with when we were freshmen and sophomores,” she said. “It’s been the same coach, the same program, the same goal in mind. It feels so good not to only get this for us, but for the entire Cutthroats soccer community.”
Feldman is now 307-73-2 in 22 seasons.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” she said. “They deserve this. They have worked so hard. They have done what we’ve asked of them.”
Huss scored the first goal on a direct kick eight minutes in. She landed it perfectly on the far post and it ricocheted into the net.
“I was trying to score. I’m always trying to score,” she said with a laugh.
It was 1-0 at the half, but Fruitland did not threaten to score.
“It was the least pressure we faced all tournament,” Vandenburgh said. “We kept our goal and drive 100% today. Both halves today felt like a team effort. There was no individual doing it all. It was multiple people taking shots, defending.
“It was everyone, which I think was super clear. Everyone was working really hard to keep it on their half, so people like Mia (Hansmeyer) and Ruby (Crist) and Scarlet (Rixon) and Anabel (Viesturs) can take the shots.”
Hansmeyer scored 10 minutes into the second half for a 2-0 lead.
“I think it was kind of in the back of our minds,” Cohen said of thoughts of winning the state championship during the season. “There were a few murmurs of how cool it would be. Last year we had no expectations of winning (finishing second to Fruitland, 4-3) and this year we thought we could actually win this. We had the higher seed, we came in knowing that we could win. We saw them play yesterday, and we knew that if we played our best, we could definitely beat them.
“Our first game at state some nerves were in there. We were not really sure what to expect. It just kept getting better and better.”
And better.
“Last year we had a similar lead, we were up by two (3-1 against Fruitland) so I kept thinking, ‘They came back and beat us last year,’” Cohen said. “I couldn’t get it in my head that we had this.
“We need to play defensively, and we need to keep it up. Making sure that we don’t let our guard down.”
Dunn, again, was watching a lot and not participating much in the second half.
“I touched the ball four times, maybe,” she said. “It was really the team who pulled it together. I thought it was going to be the same or worse than McCall, because I got a bunch of shots then. That’s what I was preparing myself for.
“It was definitely very relieving. But, in a sense, I was a little sad because it is my last game, and I didn’t get to touch it as many times as I would have liked. But I’m fine with that if it means the win.”
Huss agreed.
“We were not expecting that,” she said of Dunn’s lack of work. “I think we just focused on ourselves and controlled the game. We came in focused on ourselves and not on the other team. It wasn’t about what they have. It was about what we have and the game that we can play, and that showed up.
“I think that’s what was key about it today, it wasn’t just one of our players. It was all of us who played well. All of us were going to goal. We all showed up.
“We were up 3-1 last year with 20 minutes left against the same team, and we fell apart at the end. It’s never over until the whistle blows. You truly never know what can happen.”
Rixon finished things with a left-footer into the lower right corner of the net with three minutes left.
“That was the moment where I knew we were going to win this,” Cohen said. “That made us comfortable. I think last year we kind of got flustered at the end. We needed time to reset. I think we had a lot of moments today when we had those free kicks, when we had those throw-ins we could rest, regroup, slow it all down and just breathe.”
It was the Cutthroats’ 14th shutout of the season.
They averaged 3.77 goals per game, and that included a handful of games where load management came into play.
Hansmeyer led the crew with 30 goals, 36% of the team’s total. Crist had 11 goals, and sophomore Audrey Morawitz seven. Huss finished with six and Rixon four. Senior Maya Lightner had five.
“If you’re going to be successful anywhere, you can’t be reliant on one person,” Feldman said. “I think that hurt Fruitland. We were fighting that for a good chunk of the season to get more well-rounded and make sure everybody’s getting involved.
“You can’t have it all on one person’s shoulders and it’s too much for one person to shoulder. It’s a team sport. You need everybody to be involved and you need everybody to contribute, and it makes it even more special.”
The Community School had its worst half of the tournament in the first half of the first game and it only got better from there.
“It always takes some time to get used to the speed of play and the intensity and the pressure and that was the first half of our first game,” Feldman said. “Once you get through that, it’s only up.”
Up, like lifting the state championship trophy. ￼
