The Sun Valley Community School boys' basketball team dropped a 58-38 decision to visiting Declo inside the Fish Tank on Jan. 24.

The Cutthroats fell to 2-8 overall and 0-3 in Canyon Conference action. They have lost three in a row since defeating Bliss on Jan. 10.

Junior Beckett Gates paced the Community School with 20 points. Junior Walker Pate added 10 points and senior Jack Verhaeghe six points.

Load comments