The Sun Valley Community School boys' basketball team dropped a 58-38 decision to visiting Declo inside the Fish Tank on Jan. 24.
The Cutthroats fell to 2-8 overall and 0-3 in Canyon Conference action. They have lost three in a row since defeating Bliss on Jan. 10.
Junior Beckett Gates paced the Community School with 20 points. Junior Walker Pate added 10 points and senior Jack Verhaeghe six points.
