In their last home series of the season, the Sun Valley Elite A men’s hockey club didn’t disappoint the crowd at Campion Ice House.
The Suns split the weekend series with the visiting Vail Yeti, both games ending in a 5-2 score with the Yeti taking Friday while the Suns took Saturday.
It was a clash of two teams that mirror each other perfectly, so it’s no surprise the score was the same both nights, with each team taking a game apiece. By the end of the third period of Saturday, these two teams were tired of looking at each other as multiple fights broke out. Two Suns (Chad O’Brien and Trevor Thomas) and two Yeti (Brent Sands and Brandon Anselmini) were ejected for misconduct.
“It got a little chippy this weekend,” Suns head coach Ryan Enrico said. “They’re physical, as are we. Sometimes that boils over back-to-back nights. Our guys responded well. We played a full 60 minutes [Saturday], but we played about 47 minutes [Friday].”
There were 95 penalty minutes (55 for Vail, 40 for Suns) in all Saturday—for the weekend, Vail had 75 minutes, and Sun Valley had 52.
With the physicality taking over in the rink, it was a perfect time to pay tribute to Suns longtime general manager and head coach John “Cub” Burke. He was honored in the first intermission of Saturday’s game. Burke last coached the Suns in the 2019-20 season and finished his career with a 229-89-9 record through 17 seasons.
“[Cub] turned this program into a top-notch organization,” Enrico said. “He does it all. He’s unbelievable.”
Beyond the boxing matches, there was hockey that was played.
On Saturday, the Suns (11-7 overall, 9-7 home, 2-0 away) had difficulty getting into the groove. In the first period, they fell into an early deficit, 3-0, with goals from Vail’s Dom Panetta, Will Compton and Dalton Speelman.
In the second period, the Suns ended the drought through Sean O’Grady. Mike Curry and Jefferson Dahl got the assist to O’Grady, who scored again in the third period with assists from Curry and Max Tardy.
Speelman and Justin Elmore added goals for the Yeti to extend the lead.
It was a challenging game for goalie Bobby Bowden (5-6), who finished with 16 saves. For the Yeti, Spencer Gold finished with 29 saves.
According to Enrico, Saturday saw a different start for the Suns, which made all the difference.
The Suns came out with an offensive mission. Enrico utilized all four lines and used Charlie Evans and Doug King to rotate skaters out and get fresh legs in the lineup.
“Except for penalties, we wore them down,” Enrico said.
The Suns jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period and didn’t allow the Yeti to get into rhythm. The Suns had five different players score by the game’s end, with Kyle Mitsunaga, O’Grady, DJ Robinson, Justin Taylor and Max Tardy all tallying goals. Assists came from Doug Yeates, Derek Grimes, Dylan Shamburger, Brian Dunford, Mitsunaga and Curry (2).
Mitsunaga had a lovely Saturday night with 2 points (1 goal, 1 assist).
Over the weekend, Curry played phenomenally with 4 assists. O’Grady finished the two-game series with 3 goals and Tardy finished with 2 assists.
On Saturday, the player that kept the Suns polished was goalie Matt Cooper (6-1), who ended the game with 14 saves. Gold finished with 26 saves on Saturday for Vail.
“Coop played outstanding tonight,” Enrico said. “[Bobby and Matt] always give us a chance to win.”
The Suns have been on the upswing to end the season, going 5-1 in their last six games. Sun Valley is off this weekend before wrapping up the season on March 11-12, when they travel to Santa Rosa to play the Growlers once more at Snoopy’s Ice House. ￼
SUNS HOCKEY SUMMARY
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2022
VAIL YETI 5, SUNS 2
Vail Yeti 3................. 0................ 2.................... 5
Sun Valley Suns 0................ 1................ 1.................... 2
FIRST PERIOD—(1) Vail, Dom Panetta 6 (Dalton Speelman), 0:57. (2) Vail, Will Compton 1 (Brett Sorem, Brent Sands), 9:13, power play goal. (3) Vail, Speelman 10 (Panetta, Bill Foster), 17:51, power play goal.
SECOND PERIOD—(4) SV, Sean O’Grady 1 (Mike Curry, Jefferson Dahl), 13:01, power play goal.
THIRD PERIOD—(5) SV, O’Grady 2 (Max Tardy, Mike Curry), 3:56, power play goal. (6) Vail, Speelman 11 (Panetta), 11:25. (7) Vail, Justin Elmore 8 (Scott Biehl), 19:55, empty net goal.
SHOTS ON GOAL—Vail Yeti 12-3-6 for 21; Sun Valley 10-11-10 for 31.
GOALIES—Vail Yeti, Spencer Gold (29 saves); Sun Valley, Bobby Bowden (16 saves, 58:46 minutes played, 4 goals, 5-6 record).
OFFICIALS—Matt Stone and Jeff Waetje (referees), Dan Choma and Tyler Hanson (linesmen).
ATTENDANCE—451.
NOTES—Sun Valley forward lines were Dylan Shamburger-Chad O’Brien-DJ Robinson, Jefferson Dahl-Max Tardy-Kyle Mitsunaga, Brendan McGovern-Justin Taylor-Derek Grimes, Taylor Rothgeb-Steve McCall-Niels McMahon. Defensemen were Sean O’Grady-Mike Curry, Ben Barton-Brian Dunford, Doug Yeates-Trevor Thomas. Not playing for the weekend were Spencer Brendel and Stephen Inman.………Vail Yeti forward lines were Nick Miller-Dom Panetta-Dalton Speelman, Brett Sorem-Tom Budzynski-Noah Warshawsky, Scott Biehl-Brent Sands-Will Compton as well as Justin Elmore. Defensemen were Jeff Tarala-Rudi Baldwin, Pat Turgeon-Bill Foster along with Brandon Anselmini……Vail Yeti started its season with 6-5 and 8-4 home losses to Jackson Hole Moose Dec. 3-4. Tonight was the first road win of the season for Vail……Scoring twice for Vail tonight was Dalton Speelman, 32, from San Jose, Ca. Speelman played 161 games for the University of New Hampshire from 2009-14, with 32 goals and 30 assists…….Vail was an equal opportunity offender tonight, racking up 20 penalty minutes among nine different players……
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2022
SUNS 5, VAIL YETI 2
Vail Yeti 0.................... 1............ 1.................... 2
Sun Valley Suns 4................. 1................ 0.................... 5
FIRST PERIOD—(1) SV, Kyle Mitsunaga 3 (Doug Yeates), 5:02. (2) SV, Sean O’Grady 3 (Derek Grimes, Mike Curry), 12:03. (3) SV, DJ Robinson 10 (Dylan Shamburger), 13:12. (4) SV, Justin Taylor 7 (Mike Curry), 17:11.
SECOND PERIOD—(5) Vail, Brett Sorem 3 (Dom Panetta, Jeff Tarala), 4:46. (6) SV, Max Tardy 14 (Brian Dunford, Mitsunaga), 11:20.
THIRD PERIOD—(7) Vail, Sorem 4 (Dalton Speelman, Panetta), 1:58.
SHOTS ON GOAL—Vail Yeti 4-6-6 for 16; Sun Valley 11-8-12 for 31.
GOALIES—Vail Yeti, Spencer Gold (26 saves, 58:13 minutes, 5 goals, 5-6 record); Sun Valley, Matt Cooper (14 saves, 6-1 record).
OFFICIALS—Jeff Waetje and Matt Stone (referees), Chris Benson and Eric Wingard (linesmen).
NOTES—Drawing game misconducts tonight were Chad O’Brien and Trevor Thomas of the Suns, along with Brent Sands and Brandon Anselmini of the Yeti. There were 95 penalty minutes among the two teams, 55 for Vail and 40 for the Suns. For the weekend, Vail had 75 penalty minutes and Sun Valley 52……Playing left wing on a line with center Max Tardy and rookie right wing Kyle Mitsunaga of the Suns was well-traveled veteran Jefferson Dahl, 32, from Eau Claire, Wisc. and Eau Claire Memorial High School. Dahl played 150 games for the NCAA Division 1 University of Wisconsin from 2010-14, with 17 goals and 30 assists. He moved on to the ECHL Idaho Steelheads based in Boise from 2014-18, playing 241 games over that span with 77 goals and 133 assists. Dahl played 3 games with the Suns during the 2019-20 season, scoring a goal……..The Suns last played Vail Jan. 3-4, 2020 at Dobson Arena in Vail, winning 5-2 and 8-4 after their long trip to Colorado…..This past weekend, the Yeti brought a veteran team headed by leading scorer Dominic Panetta, 30, from Baldwin, Mich., who played 98 games for Ferris State University from 2011-15. Panetta was the leading scorer of the weekend with 1 goal and 4 assists……Yeti’s second-leading scorer this season is Justin Elmore, 33, an Illinois native in his seventh season with the Vail club. Elmore has played 108 games with Vail, scoring 97 goals…..Matching Elmore’s seven-year Vail stint is defenseman Bill Foster, 34, from Stephentown, N.Y. and Neumann University (2008-12). Foster has 40 goals in his 106 Yeti games…….Vail goalie Spencer Gold, a 5-11, 175-pounder from Macomb, Mich., has played 79 games with Vail over five seasons……
