It was a rousing comeback victory for the Sun Valley Suns senior men’s hockey team, against a Holy Cross Alumni team that had been a thorn in the Suns’ side, winning six of the eight games played since 2016.
The Suns (17-3) parlayed Friday’s 7-6 win over the New England visitors into a two-game sweep when the Sun Valley scoring blitz continued for an 8-2 rout Saturday. Over 800 spectators enjoyed the home wins at Campion Ice House in Hailey.
Eight Suns scored goals in the series, led by top scorer Nick Curry (four goals) and veteran center Justin Taylor (three). Added to the opportunistic scoring was the strong team defense in front of Sun Valley’s workhorse star goalie Matt Cooper.
Cooper (16-2, 2.86 goals-against and 23-3 over two seasons) made 83 saves against the Holy Cross Crusaders, including 44 Saturday night. He constantly frustrated the talented Crusaders by controlling the rebounds and covering the puck when needed.
“You always know he’s going to stop the first one and he did a great job of limiting second chances,” Suns head coach Ryan Enrico said of Cooper. “Also, he stopped a lot of odd man chances. Matt gives us a chance to win every night.”
Cooper’s career Suns record between the pipes is 51-17-1, and he’s been particularly sharp against Holy Cross—winning four of his five starts against the Crusaders with 167 saves in those victories. The Suns swept Holy Cross for the first time.
That achievement didn’t seem possible Friday, when Holy Cross struck four times in the first period for a 4-1 lead. At one point in the early going, the Crusaders had a 17-2 shooting advantage. Max Tardy’s goal late in the stanza made it 4-2.
How did the Suns rally?
“By taking the body,” Enrico said. “We had been filling spaces out there instead of going after the player and the pucks. In the locker room after the first, Max (Tardy) went over Xs and Os and we took it from there.
“When we’re playing our style, we just bear down on other players.”
By fore-checking and back-checking relentlessly, and anticipating each pass, the Suns got to the puck first for the rest of the game and jammed up the Crusaders before their offense could gain some momentum.
With the home team still trailing 5-2 as half the regulation 60-minute game still remained, Justin Taylor’s power play goal kick-started a string of four unanswered Suns goals in the final nine minutes of the second period giving the Suns a 6-5 lead.
Parker Weekes took a Tardy pass and scored, then Tardy used his dazzling speed for an end-to-end shorthanded tally and his second goal of the game. A minute later, Taylor scored his second goal on a rebound from Sean O’Grady’s shot from the point and the score became 6-5.
Early in the third period, Nick Curry’s second goal of the game was created by Derek Grimes’ solid chance in the crease, everything set up by defenseman Mike Curry. That fifth straight goal made it 7-5. Holy Cross couldn’t force a tie with an extra attacker in the final 90 seconds.
Saturday night, forward Niels McMahon scored his first goal of the season and his linemate Taylor Rothgeb added his third just 26 seconds later for an early 2-0 lead. Kyle Mitsunaga and Taylor added two more for a 4-0 lead as the Suns tallied four times in less than six minutes.
The Crusaders cut the lead to 4-2, but third-period goals by Mike Curry (power play), Mitsunaga and two late ones by Nick Curry finished the game at 8-2. Cooper was unsolvable, stopping all 18 Holy Cross shots in their third-period rally attempt.
Four games will remain after this weekend on the 2022-23 Suns season schedule, starting March 10-11 in Colorado against the Breckenridge Vipers and finishing up March 17-18 at home against Boston Moons in a Higher Ground benefit.
Team awards presented by Suns alumni after the Holy Cross sweep were the following: “George Jackets” over the next two weeks going to goalie Cooper and Taylor Rothgeb, and “Cub’s Caps” given to Derek Grimes and Niels McMahon.
With last weekend’s Campion crowds, the Suns spectator season tally grew to 8,146 for 16 home games to date, averaging 509 a game. Biggest crowds were 1,500 for the New Year’s weekend games with McCall, and 1,311 for the January dates with the East Coast Gutter Snipes.
SUNS HOCKEY SUMMARY
Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
Suns 7, Holy Cross 6
Holy Cross Crusaders............4.................... 1................ 1.................... 6
Sun Valley Suns.....................2.................... 4................ 1.....................7
FIRST PERIOD—(1) Holy Cross, Jamie Jelinek (Jordan Cyr, Drew Jelinek), 7:20. (2) SV, Nick Curry 18 (Stephen Inman), 10:56. (3) Holy Cross, Erik Vos (Mark Znutas), 11:52. (4) Holy Cross, Vos (Matt Celin, Jay Mackie), 15:32. (5) Holy Cross, Luke Miller (Marty Dams, Vos), 16:22. (6) SV, Max Tardy 10 (Spence Brendel, Nick Curry), 18:22.
SECOND PERIOD—(7) Holy Cross, Mike Barrett (Russell Goodman), 6:43. (8) SV, Justin Taylor 12 (Inman, Marty Flichel), 10:30, power play goal. (9) SV, Parker Weekes 7 (Tardy, Mike Curry), 13:29. (10) SV, Tardy 11 (unassisted), 18:09, shorthanded goal. (11) SV, Taylor 13 (Derek Grimes, Sean O’Grady), 19:02.
THIRD PERIOD—(12) SV, Nick Curry 19 (Tardy), 6:52. (13) Holy Cross, Goodman (Barrett, Znutas), 10:18.
SHOTS ON GOAL—Holy Cross 18-12-15 for 45; Sun Valley 11-15-11 for 37.
GOALIES—Holy Cross, Noah Reiss (58:30 minutes, 30 saves); Sun Valley, Matt Cooper (39 saves, 15-2 record).
OFFICIALS—Tyler Hanson and Max Battimo (referees); John Stevens and Eric Wingard (linesmen).
SPECTATOR COUNT—400.
NOTES—Three different Suns enjoyed 2-goal games as the home team beat Holy Cross for the first time in a Friday night Campion Ice House game since the series began in 2016. They were Justin Taylor, Nick Curry and Max Tardy……Eleventh-year Suns center Taylor is enjoying perhaps his best Suns season as a scoring star (14 goals in 20 games this season) and two-way player. He has climbed into No. 29 on the all-time Sun Valley scoring list with 92 goals and 86 assists for 178 points, passing Dave Reichel (83-92 for 175 points)……..Suns’ forward lines were Spencer Brendel-Max Tardy-Nick Curry, Parker Weekes-Justin Taylor-Dylan Shamburger, Kyle Mitsunaga-Marty Flichel-Derek Grimes and Kyle Caddo-Niels McMahon-Taylor Rothgeb. Suns defensemen were Stephen Inman-Doug Yeates, Sean O’Grady-Mike Curry and Trevor Thomas-Ben Barton…….The Suns had previously lost all three one-goal games in the eight Suns-Crusaders games played prior to tonight……Crusader forward lines included T.J. Moore-Russell Goodman-Mike Barrett, Jamie Jelinek-Drew Jelinek-Jordan Cyr, and Erik Vos-Luke Miller-Jay Mackie. Defensemen were Mark Znutas-Tim Driscoll, Clay Harvey-Matt Celin and Marty Dams-Mark Williamson……Max Tardy’s brilliant end-to-end shorthanded goal that tied the game 5-5 late in the second period was only the third Suns shorthanded goal this season…..The Crusaders, trailing 7-6, removed goalie Noah “Tendy” Reiss in favor of an extra attacker with 1:29 left in the third period. Taylor poked the puck out of the attacking zone with 50 seconds left and defensemen Barton made a good play to clear the puck at 40 seconds. Suns coach Ryan Enrico sent Marty Flichel, Max Tardy, Nick Curry, Mike Curry and Sean O’Grady out on the ice to repel the final Holy Cross attack with four seconds left. Idaho Steelheads Hall of Famer Flichel won the faceoff and made sure there was no shot on goal…….
Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
Suns 8, Holy Cross 2
Holy Cross Crusaders..........0.................... 2................ 0.................... 2
Sun Valley Suns...................4.................... 0................ 4.................... 8
FIRST PERIOD—(1) SV, Niels McMahon 1 (Mike Curry), 13:52. (2) SV, Taylor Rothgeb 3 (McMahon, Trevor Thomas), 14:18. (3) SV, Kyle Mitsunaga 8 (Doug Yeates, Sean O’Grady), 16:51. (4) SV, Justin Taylor 14 (Parker Weekes, Mike Curry), 18:16.
SECOND PERIOD—(5) Holy Cross, Luke Miller (Erik Vos), 0:57. (6) Holy Cross, T.J. Moore (Russell Goodman, Mike Barrett), 17:25.
THIRD PERIOD—(7) SV, Mike Curry 7 (Taylor), 1:30, power play goal. (8) SV, Mitsunaga 9 (Marty Flichel), 6:24. (9) SV, Nick Curry 20 (Max Tardy), 12:12. (10) SV, Nick Curry 21 (Spencer Brendel), 16:10.
SHOTS ON GOAL—Holy Cross 12-16-18 for 46; Sun Valley 12-8-12 for 32.
GOALIES—Holy Cross, Noah Reiss (24 saves); Sun Valley, Matt Cooper (44 saves, 16-2 record).
OFFICIALS—Max Battimo and Tyler Hanson (referees); John Stevens and Alex Romashko (linesmen).
SPECTATOR COUNT—430 (830 weekend, 8,146 in 16 home games, averaging 509 per game).
NOTES—Suns’ forward lines were Spencer Brendel-Max Tardy-Nick Curry, Parker Weekes-Justin Taylor-Dylan Shamburger, Kyle Mitsunaga-Marty Flichel-Derek Grimes and Trevor Thomas-Niels McMahon-Taylor Rothgeb. Defensemen were Stephen Inman-Doug Yeates, Eric Demment-Ben Barton and Sean O’Grady-Mike Curry…….The Suns successfully killed off back-to-back penalties midway through the second period, while leading 4-1. The penalty killers have been efficient all season, allowing only six power play goals in 59 attempts by opponents……The Suns have improved their power play success in recent games and are now sitting at 14-for-52 (27%) for the season when a man up. Mike Curry had a huge power play goal, from Taylor, just 90 seconds into the third period of a 4-2 game. It came on a power play that had been assessed to the Crusaders with just four seconds left in the second period—when Nick Curry was jamming in the crease and thought he had pushed the puck into the net, but the apparent goal was disallowed…….Leading Suns scorers for the weekend were Nick Curry (4 goals, 1 assist) and Max Tardy (2 goals, 3 assists). In all, 15 different Suns had a goal or an assist as the home team out-pointed the Crusaders 36-21 on the scoresheet…… Brothers Nick and Mike Curry keep climbing on the all-time Suns scoring list. Fourth-year wing Nick Curry, the leading Suns scorer with 21 goals in 20 games and 40 points, raced past Hermie Haavik into No. 47 on the all-time Suns list. Nick has 53 goals and 63 assists for 116 points, and Suns pioneer Haavik amassed 48 goals and 67 assists for his 115 points. Mike Curry (63 goals, 154 assists for 217 points) pulled within two points of Ivars Muzis (59-160 for 219 points) for No. 16 on the all-time list……Last season’s leading scorer for the 13-7 Suns was Max Tardy with 17 goals and 16 points for 33 points in his 20 games……..
2022-23 Sun Valley Suns statistics
17-3 overall: 14-2 home, 3-1 away
PLAYER..................GAMES......GOALS.........AST.......PTS.......PMIN
Nick Curry.....................20...............21...............19..........40............8.0
Mike Curry....................20.................7................24..........31..........20.0
Justin Taylor.................20................14...............12...........26............6.0
Max Tardy.....................12................11...............13...........24............2.0
Spencer Brendel...........14..................7...............13...........20............6.0
Dylan Shamburger.........20.................8.................9............17.........11.0
Chad O’Brien................16..................6................10...........16.........14.0
DJ Robinson.................14..................6.................10...........16.........12.0
Kyle Mitsunaga............18..................9...................6............15..........8.0
Parker Weekes............18..................7...................7.............14.......18.0
Marty Flichel.................12.................3..................10.............13.........6.0
Jack Stevens................11..................6...................5.............11.........2.0
Derek Grimes...............17..................3...................5...............8.........0.0
Doug Yeates................15..................2...................6...............8.........4.0
Stephen Inman............14..................3...................5...............8.......15.0
Niels McMahon..............13.................1....................6..............7.........8.0
Sean O’Grady................13.................0....................6..............6.........0.0
Taylor Rothgeb...............8..................3....................2..............5.........6.0
Ben Barton....................20.................0...................4...............4.........4.0
Kyle Caddo....................15.................0...................4...............4.........0.0
Trevor Thomas...............12.................0...................3...............3.........4.0
Steve McCall..................12.................2...................0...............2.........2.0
Matt Cooper...................18.................0...................2...............2.........2.0
Eric Demment..................8..................0..................1................1........4.0
Charlie Evans..................2..................0..................0.................0.......0.0
Ryan Enrico.....................2..................0...................0................0.......0.0
John Stevens..................2..................0...................0.................0......0.0
Tripp Hutchinson.............2..................0...................0.................0......0.0
GOALTENDER.................................GAMES...... GOALS....... W-L.......AVG.
Matt Cooper.......................................18................52........... 16-2......2.86
Tripp Hutchinson..................................2..................9..............1-1.......4.50
James Moskos.....................................0...................0..............0-0.......0.00
Shots—Matt Cooper 660, Tripp Hutchinson 71.
Saves—Cooper 608, Hutchinson 62.
Shootout shots—0.
Shootout saves—0.
Shootout goals allowed—0.
Shutouts—0.
Empty net goals—1.
BY PERIODS............. 1ST............. 2ND............ 3RD........ OT.......... TOT Opposition...................15................ 27................ 19..........1..........62, 3.1
Sun Valley....................35................47..................35...........2.......119, 6.0
INDIVIDUAL MARKS
Two-goal games (23)—Nick Curry 6, Max Tardy 3, Kyle Mitsunaga 3, Justin Taylor 2, Jack Stevens 2, Spencer Brendel 2, Parker Weekes 1, Mike Curry 1, Marty Flichel 1, Dylan Shamburger 1, Stephen Inman 1.
Three-goal hat tricks (or more) (0)—
Game-winning goals (3)—D.J. Robinson 1, Nick Curry 1, Mike Curry 1.
Power play goals (14-52, 27%)—Max Tardy 2, Nick Curry 2, Mike Curry 2, Justin Taylor 2, Chad O’Brien 2, Jack Stevens 2, Steve McCall 1, Stephen Inman 1.
Penalty shot goals—0.
Power play goals (opposition): 6-59, 10%.
Suns shorthanded goals (3)—Max Tardy 1, Nick Curry 1, Justin Taylor 1.
Shorthanded goals (opposition): 3.
Season penalty minutes: SV 164, opponents 166.
GAME RESULTS
Total record: 17-3
Suns record in 1-goal games: 5-1
Record in overtime: 2-1
Games scoring 9 or more goals: 2
Games scoring 7 or more goals: 8
Winning streaks: 10 games
Losing streaks: 1 game.
Game results
December 2 (H).............................. Sun Valley 12, Bozeman Stingers 3
December 3 (H)................................ Sun Valley 8, Bozeman Stingers 2
December 9 (H)....................... Sun Valley 8, Scottsdale Desert Dogs 3
December 10 (H)............ Sun Valley 3, Scottsdale Desert Dogs 2 (OT)
December 16 (A)......................... Sun Valley 4, McCall Mountaineers 3
December 17 (A)......................... Sun Valley 6, McCall Mountaineers 3
December 30 (H)......................... Sun Valley 2, McCall Mountaineers 1
December 31 (H)......................... Sun Valley 7, McCall Mountaineers 2
January 13 (H)................................. Sun Valley 4, Wilmington Wheels 1
January 14 (H)................................. Sun Valley 4, Wilmington Wheels 2
January 20 (H)...................... East Coast Gutter Snipes 6, Sun Valley 4
January 21 (H)...................... Sun Valley 6, East Coast Gutter Snipes 2
January 27 (A).................................. Sun Valley 6, Bozeman Stingers 3
January 28 (A)................................... Bozeman Stingers 5, Sun Valley 3
February 10 (H)......................... Sun Valley 11, McCall Mountaineers 3
February 11 (H)........................... Sun Valley 7, McCall Mountaineers 4
February 17 (H).................. Vermont Switchbacks 5, Sun Valley 4 (OT)
February 18 (H).................. Sun Valley 5, Vermont Switchbacks 4 (OT)
February 24 (H)................................ Sun Valley 7, Holy Cross Alumni 6
February 25 (H)................................ Sun Valley 8, Holy Cross Alumni 2
