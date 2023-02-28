It was a rousing comeback victory for the Sun Valley Suns senior men’s hockey team, against a Holy Cross Alumni team that had been a thorn in the Suns’ side, winning six of the eight games played since 2016.

The Suns (17-3) parlayed Friday’s 7-6 win over the New England visitors into a two-game sweep when the Sun Valley scoring blitz continued for an 8-2 rout Saturday. Over 800 spectators enjoyed the home wins at Campion Ice House in Hailey.

Eight Suns scored goals in the series, led by top scorer Nick Curry (four goals) and veteran center Justin Taylor (three). Added to the opportunistic scoring was the strong team defense in front of Sun Valley’s workhorse star goalie Matt Cooper.

23-03-01-sun-valley-suns-roland-9 (4).jpg

Sun Valley Suns goalie Matt Cooper (16-2, 2.86 goals-against and 23-3 over two seasons) made 83 saves against the Holy Cross Crusaders including 44 Saturday night. He constantly frustrated the talented Crusaders by controlling the rebounds and covering the puck when needed.
23-03-01-sun-valley-suns-roland-9 (7).jpg

Sun Valley goalie Matt Cooper (hidden) makes a save on Holy Cross alumni’s Matt Celia (3). Playing defense are Suns players Mike Curry (11) and Sean O’Grady (5) while Justin Taylor (9) looks on during Saturday’s contest at the Campion Ice House.
23-03-01-sun-valley-suns-roland-9 (6).jpg

Sun Valley goalie Matt Cooper stops a shot by Holy Cross alumni’s Mike Barrett while Suns teammate Kyle Mitsunaga plays defense during Saturday’s game at the Campion Ice House. Looking on are Suns players Trevor Thomas (83) and Ben Barton.

