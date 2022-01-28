Looking to break a four-game losing streak, the Sun Valley Elite A men’s hockey team will take the show on the road this weekend to face the Bozeman Stingers in Bozeman, Montana’s Haynes Pavilion on Friday and Saturday.
The Suns and Stingers split to start the 2021-22 season back on Dec. 3-4 at Campion Ice House in Hailey. Bozeman took Friday’s season opener 4-3 after Luke Bing scored on a power-play goal in sudden-death overtime to snap a 12-game, four-year losing streak to the Suns.
The game saw the Suns open with a 2-1 lead in the first period on goals from Steve McCall and Max Tardy. Nick Curry added another in the second period to build the lead to 3-1, but Bozeman battled back with goals from Ben Henne and Ross Hanson, which sent the game to extra minutes.
Bozeman’s Man of the Game was goalie Matt Rowe, who was unflinching with 60 saves.
On Saturday, the Suns recouped their loss and poured on the goals in a 10-2 win. In that game, the Suns rained down six goals in the second period to make it a show for the 386 fans. Curry scored four goals and an assist while Tardy had four assists and Spencer Brendel had two assists and a goal.
Rowe once again had an amazing game notching 50 saves for Bozeman.
That win spurred the Suns to win six of their next seven games, with their only loss coming from Jackson Hole on Dec. 17 at home.
As for Bozeman, the Stingers lost five straight after their initial victory against the Suns.
This will be a different style of hockey than what the Suns (6-6) were playing recently against with the Wilmington Wheels and East Coast Gutter Snipes. The Suns and Stingers (1-5) will get back to business with a more physical game and a throwback to the old Black Diamond Hockey League.
This will also be the first time the Suns will be on the road, which Suns head coach Ryan Enrico thinks will be just what his guys need.
“We’ll have some of our guys back and it’ll be nice to go on the road,” Enrico said. “It’s always a good time when we travel together.”
Through 12 games, the Suns have been on a roller coaster of a season. Since the opening series with Bozeman, the Suns lost Curry but added Brian Dunford, Darrell Hay, Kyle Mitsunaga and Niels McMahon. The Suns also welcomed back Trevor Thomas.
Tardy has emerged to lead the Suns with 20 points (8 goals, 12 assists) while forward Brendel (13 points), DJ Robinson (11 points), Brenden McGovern (10 points) and McCall (9 points) have all shined as of late.
At the net, Bobby Bowden (3-5) racked up 233 saves in eight games, while Matt Cooper (3-1) has 104 saves in four games. James Moskos has eight saves in one game played.
The Suns won’t be back on home ice at Campion until their Feb. 18-19 series with the New York St. Nicks. The Suns’ next away series is their March 11-12 matchup against the Santa Rosa Growlers.
