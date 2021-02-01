Team officials tried and tried, but the 2020-21 Sun Valley Suns men’s hockey season has been canceled because of ongoing COVID-19 safety and health concerns in the Wood River Valley, and in Idaho as a whole.
Sun Valley Suns general manager and head coach John Burke pulled the plug Thursday, Jan. 28, and announced the decision to cancel any possible February and March games on Hailey ice to Suns team members and to Campion Ice House officials.
“It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve got to do this,” Burke said, who since November had been slicing games off the original 24-game winter schedule because of the pandemic.
Burke mentioned the still-remote possibility of holding Suns “summer series” exhibition hockey games in Hailey during the late-July stretch when Campion Ice House is open for youth ice hockey camps.
