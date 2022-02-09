The Sun Valley Suns Elite A men’s hockey team will be off for another week. The Suns were scheduled to play the Connecticut Bantam Beauties this weekend; however, with COVID-19 concerns surrounding long travels, the Beauties declined to make the trip from the East Coast to Sun Valley. The Suns were off last weekend with players volunteering at the Boulder Mountain Tour. The next time the Suns are on home ice is for the Feb. 18-19 series against the New York St. Nicks, which begins at 7 p.m. at Campion Ice House in Hailey.

