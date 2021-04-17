It took a while, but the Sun Valley Suns High School hockey team finally met its match on Saturday morning in Omaha.
Competing in the 2021 USA Hockey-Chipotle High School Division II National Championships, the Suns scored in bunches in their opening two games, before running into the Seminole Sharks of Tampa Bay, Fla. on Saturday morning.
The Sharks proved to be a worthy adversary, taking the Suns down in an overtime shootout to remain unbeaten in pool play, 6-5.
The Suns finished the round-robin pool play in the “Olympic” pool with a 2-1 record (seven points). That record will be good enough to get the Suns into tournament play as the pool’s No. 2 seed.
The Seminoles will have the top seed by going 3-0 (eight points) in three days.
Tournament play begins Sunday morning.
Seminole opened the game with scores from Sebastian Middleton, Maverick Crupi and Carsan Cabral Downes to put the Sharks up 3-0 early in the first period.
The Suns, however, wouldn’t be denied. Dawson Speth and Max Jenson returned the favor by scoring back-to-back to goals to chip away at the lead, 3-2.
The Suns then outscored the Sharks in the second period (3-1) to take the lead, 5-4. Corwith Simmers, Zach Benson and Dawson Speth were the goal scorers in the second period.
Finn Lehtovirta managed to tie the game early in the third period for the Sharks at 5-5. The game then headed into overtime and stayed through the extra play. That meant a shootout, shootout where the Sharks eventually took the game in a 1-0 shootout win.
Cabral Downes scored the winning shootout goal for the Sharks.
Leading the Suns on Saturday’s game was Dawson Speth who finished with two points (two goals, two shots-on-goal).
The Suns will now turn their attention as the No. 2 Olympic-seed and will play the No. 1 team in the “USA” pool, which is the Omaha Junior Lancers.
The Lancers finished pool play by winning the “USA” pool with 3-0 record (eight points).
The puck drops for the Suns and Lancers Sunday morning at 8 a.m., MST.
The Suns blaze through opening games
Sun Valley came out of the opening first games on fire in its first two games.
To begin, Sun Valley dominated NW Arkansas on Thursday, April 15, 9-2.
The Suns then turned right around the next day and again beat the Gillette Grizzlies, 7-5.
