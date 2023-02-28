High School Sun Valley Suns

The high school Sun Valley Suns seniors have won nine straight titles, coach Blake Jenson said.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Sun Valley Youth Hockey 18U boys’ high school hockey team (34-6-4) kept rolling and won its sixth tournament of the season Sunday in Idaho Falls, going 3-0 during the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association 18U state tournament.

Coach Blake Jenson’s Suns won 7-2 over Idaho Falls Friday, blanked the Junior Steelheads, 5-0, on Saturday and added the 7-1 championship game victory over the Steelheads.

“That makes it nine state titles in a row for our seniors,” Jenson said. “Next weekend when we play the IAHA high school state tournament at Campion Ice House, we hope to make it 10 state titles.”

Clayton Elsbree

Sun Valley Youth Hockey standout goalie Clayton Elsbree has been instrumental in a banner year for the 19U team.
Load comments