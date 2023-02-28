The Sun Valley Youth Hockey 18U boys’ high school hockey team (34-6-4) kept rolling and won its sixth tournament of the season Sunday in Idaho Falls, going 3-0 during the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association 18U state tournament.
Coach Blake Jenson’s Suns won 7-2 over Idaho Falls Friday, blanked the Junior Steelheads, 5-0, on Saturday and added the 7-1 championship game victory over the Steelheads.
“That makes it nine state titles in a row for our seniors,” Jenson said. “Next weekend when we play the IAHA high school state tournament at Campion Ice House, we hope to make it 10 state titles.”
The last two Suns state games in Idaho Falls were played at the brand-new Hero Arena of Mountain America Center. Hero Arena, seating up to 6,000 in the 48,000-square-foot building, is home to the U.S. Premier Hockey League Idaho Spud Kings of the Mountain Division in the nationwide 69-team developmental loop.
Second at big Phoenix meet
The Sun Valley boys placed second with a 3-2 record during the 22nd annual Phoenix Presidents’ Day Invitational sponsored by the Arizona Hockey Club Feb. 17-20 in the Phoenix area.
Competing in the six-team U18 AA Stars division of the prestigious tourney, Sun Valley outscored opponents 22-10 and finished second to the reigning AA national champion Arizona Bobcats (5-0, 30-8 goals-against). Arizona won the championship game 5-4 over the Suns.
“We had the game in our hands against last year’s AA national champions,” Jenson said. “The boys really picked up their game and competed at the next level. Penalties more or less lost us the game in the last half of third period.”
That was unfortunate, seeing that Sun Valley had relatively few penalties in four of its first five games, including just 14 minutes compared to Arizona’s 78 in a preliminary 3-1 loss to the ‘Cats. The Suns had been successful on the power play (7-for-14) in their first two games, before struggling (2-for-22) in the last three.
In the title game, Sun Valley led 2-0 in the first period (goals by Trace Alley and Dawson Speth), 3-1 in the second stanza (Zack Benson, from Speth) and 4-2 just 41 seconds into the third (Benson, power play from Charlie Roberts and Brock Burrell).
But the Bobcats scored three straight power-play goals within four minutes and prevailed 5-4.
In its first game Feb. 17, Sun Valley blanked AHA Silver Stars 6-0 with Benson, Tommy Nisson and Gus Hedrick each scoring twice, and the Suns outshooting the Stars 50-14. Sun Valley won 8-1 over Mission (Arizona) as Benson tallied five goals, Nisson two and Finn Naghsh one.
“The boys were buzzing and I was proud of their play,” Jenson said. “We found the back of the net on our opportunities and moved the puck fantastically.
“Zack Benson had the most goals in tourney (10) and Dawson Speth the most assists (6). Goalie Clayton Elsbree came through with a .941 save percentage. Our boys made their presence known and should be proud of themselves.”
After its 3-1 preliminary loss to Arizona Bobcats (Nisson power-play goal, from Benson, goalie Elsbree 35 saves), Sun Valley earned its title game berth by outshooting Empire 37-20 and winning 3-1. Scoring were Nisson, Benson and Alley.
Suns scoring in the five Phoenix games: Zack Benson 10 goals and 1 assists; Dawson Speth 1/6; Tommy Nisson 6/0; Gus Hedrick 2/3; Jake Nikolaisons 0/4; Finn Naghsh 1/2; Rabbit Buxton 0/2; Trace Alley 2/0; Elliott Burks 0/2; Luke Hebert 0/2; Brock Burrell 0/2; Max Jenson 0/1; Charlie Roberts 0/1.
After hosting the IAHA high school state tournament March 2-5 at Campion Ice House, the high school Suns are off to Maple Grove, Minnesota, for the 2023 Chipotle USA Hockey Tier II U18 national championship tourney March 30-April 3. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In