The Sun Valley Elite A men’s hockey team gets to finish off the 2021-22 campaign in the sunshine as the Suns travel to take on the Santa Rosa Growlers in California. The Suns will be fortunate enough to play in The Redwood Empire Ice Arena, a.k.a "Snoopy’s Home Ice," built by Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz in 1969. The last time the Growlers and Suns faced off was during the Jan. 7-8 home series at Campion Ice House. The Suns swept the Growlers both nights by 3-2 and 12-2.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments