Sun Valley’s Jake Adicoff earned his first Para World Championship gold medal—the first for a U.S. athlete—in the Men’s Middle C, Visually Impaired 12.5-kilometer cross-country race in Lillehammer, Norway, on Jan. 13.
Adicoff was first among 134 athletes with a time of 33 minutes, 54 seconds. The 26-year-old was accompanied by Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alumnus Sam Wood. The two have been an elite pairing for quite some time and are on the upswing this year, sitting third on the World Cup circuit so far this season.
“It feels great,” Adicoff said in a statement. “Lillehammer has been skiing really well so far, I’ve been having a lot of fun here. It feels great to go and get that first podium, and hopefully, we can go out and get some more here.”
After previously retiring after winning his first Paralympic medal in the Pyeongchang Paralympics, Adicoff made a comeback with Wood. He also competed in the 2014 Sochi Games.
Adicoff’s race was the Long F, Visually Impaired cross-country race, which happened on Tuesday, Jan. 18 after press time. His next race after that is on Jan. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In