Sun Valley Resort is set to celebrate the closing of Dollar Mountain for its annual “Dollar Dayz” on Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27. The big blowout will be on Sunday when the Cold Bowl Pond Skim kicks off at 10 a.m. Advanced registration will open on March 23 with limited spaces. Prizes and giveaways will be awarded with an outdoor barbecue and a live D.J. Guests and pond skim competitors are encouraged to wear their finest Hawaiian gear.

sports@mtexpress.com

