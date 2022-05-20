Sun Valley Youth Hockey sent multiple players to different camps over the spring. Players from 14U through 17U traveled to Dallas for the USA Hockey Rocky Mountain District Player Development Camp from May 13-15. Local players included Corwith Simmers (3 assists), Dawson Speth (3 goals, 3 assists), Luke Hebert (1 goal, 1 assist) and Laura Daves. Other selected players were Hadley Elsbree, Makinzie Nelson, Grendel Sprong, Tommy Nisson and Brock Burrell (alternate). The local SVYH players represented Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and some of Oklahoma.

