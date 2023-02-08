23-02-08 hockey girl seniors 1.jpg

The Sun Valley Youth Hockey U19 team had its Senior Night on Feb. 3 inside the Campion Ice House in Hailey. The senior player are from left, Lizzie Lipman, Parker Turck, Devon McAvoy, Amanda Dunn, Laura Daves, and Grendel Sprong. The team will next participate in the IAHA 19U Girls State in Idaho Falls on Feb. 23-26.

