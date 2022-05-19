Both the Wood River High School and Sun Valley Community School varsity tennis teams showed poise and grace last week in the 4A and 3A District IV tennis tournaments, sending 24 athletes to the state competition.
The WRHS boys tennis team took first place in districts, while the girls team took second. The district tournament was held at multiple locations in Twin Falls, with most of the events taking place at Twin Falls High School.
Among the players who took firsts were Ben Boccabella in the boys singles, Gus Sabina and Jake Simon in the boys doubles, and Meg Keating and Simon Weekes in the mixed doubles.
For Wood River, 13 players are headed to the IHSAA 4A State Tennis Championships at the Boise Racquet Club, Bishop Kelly and Fairmont Park in Boise this weekend (May 20-21).
Others placing high were Jessica Popke (second place) in the girls singles, Garin Beste and Chase Schwartz (third place) in the boys doubles and Tenney Barrow and Sofia Calcagno (third place) in the girls doubles. Girls singles player Maddox Nickum took fifth while the mixed doubles team of Daniel Ziesing and Meave Coffelt took fifth.
In addition to their strong showing at the district tournament, the WRHS boys were honored as the 4A Spring Academic State Champions in tennis with a combined 3.898-grade point average.
As for the SVCS tennis team, the Cutthroats are sending 11 players to the IHSAA 3A State Tennis Championships at Ridgevue and Owyhee high schools in Boise also this weekend (May 20-21).
Among those playing for Idaho state trophies are the boys doubles team of Walker Spoor and Jack Colgate, who took first in districts. The girls doubles team of Avery Griffin and Whitney Janotta also took first and will go to state. The mixed doubles team of Gretel Huss and Campbell Spoor also took first.
Others at districts were the girls doubles team of Attie Murray and Amanda Dunn (third place), girls singles player Brie Tobias (second) and Graysen Strine (third). Rounding out the boys singles was Matthew Carlin, who came in third.
