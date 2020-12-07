The Community Library Center for Regional History will induct the 2019 class into the Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame during an online ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
This virtual event is to honor the Class of 2019 who were selected in February of 2020. The program will be streamed live at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8. The public is invited to join the ceremony through Zoom, which will also be recorded.
The recording will be made available through The Community Library’s website the day of the event. The event can be accessed through https://www.comlib.org/event/svwshof-2019/
This year’s class of outstanding inductees are: Graham Anderson, Dick Dorworth, Sonya Dunfield, Averell Harriman, Bob Jonas, Doran Key, Herman Maricich and Jim Savaria.
The inductee stories are showcased in the Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History’s Regional History Museum.
