The Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held Wednesday, Dec. 8, at The Community Library in Ketchum from 6-7 p.m. in the John A. and Carole O. Moran Lecture Hall. This year’s inductees are Lisa-Marie Allen (figure skating), John Weekes (ice hockey), the K2 Demonstration Team (Pat Bauman, Bob Griswold, Charlie McWilliams and Jim Stelling) and Lane Monroe (alpine skiing). The Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame is a program that honors local athletes who have been integral in alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ice hockey, figure skating, snowboarding and freestyle skiing.

