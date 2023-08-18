Sun Valley Community School’s volleyball team looks to lean on experience, new additions, and passion for the sport to fuel their upcoming season.
Head Coach Natalie Heurkins leads a new group this fall as she looks to replace two key graduates: starting setter Etienne Blumberg, and Maeve Bailey, who moved on to play Division I volleyball at Holy Cross.
Heurkins added that, though the losses will be tough for the team to bounce back from, they still have leaders to help guide the squad this season.
“We have a really strong junior class,” Heurkins said. “Two of the girls are very experienced in volleyball. They’ve both been playing probably since about fourth grade and play in the offseason. So, I’m looking for them (to lead).”
In addition to the juniors, Heurkins is also high on her seniors’ ability to role model effectively.
The seniors “have that natural leadership ability,” Heurkins said. “They also are good friends with the team, which I think is pretty important.”
This year’s squad also welcomes in Ellie Hunter, a new player who looks to contribute immediately.
“Ellie is a phenomenal athlete,” Heurkins said. “She joined our program from Saint Louis. I think she’ll be a big part of our season this year.”
New additions don’t end at the players, though, as this season the school welcomes in a new junior varsity coach, Aris Flood
“She’s coached for many seasons, both club and school, she played college volleyball, she’s got a great competitive edge, and I think she’s just going to bring exactly what this program needs,” Heurkins said.
The Cutthroats will get to debut their 2023 squad in an away game against Dietrich High School on Aug. 28.
In anticipation of that game, Heurkins kept her message to the team simple.
“I’ve been telling them, ‘I want you guys in here from start to finish working hard. We can only go up from here,’” Heurkins said.
But above all, she wants to keep her team’s passion for the sport up high throughout this season.
“I’m really looking forward to continuing to build the program, but also just really going back to finding the fun of the sport,” Heurkins said. “We have several players that are very dedicated volleyball players, play club in the offseason and then go to camps all summer, and I don’t want them getting burnt out.” ￼
