Cutthroats logo

Sun Valley Community School’s volleyball team looks to lean on experience, new additions, and passion for the sport to fuel their upcoming season.

Head Coach Natalie Heurkins leads a new group this fall as she looks to replace two key graduates: starting setter Etienne Blumberg, and Maeve Bailey, who moved on to play Division I volleyball at Holy Cross.

Heurkins added that, though the losses will be tough for the team to bounce back from, they still have leaders to help guide the squad this season.

SV Volleyball

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments