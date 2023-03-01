The Sun Valley U19 girls ended their season on a high note with their third overtime and shootout victory over the Idaho Falls Eagles on Sunday at the IAHA State Tournament in Idaho Falls to bring home the state championship.
“This weekend was the culmination of a very special season for the U19 Girls team,” head coach Kaly Spilhaus said. “Though it wasn’t always easy, our team never gave up and battled hard enough to pull out an amazing shootout win. Everything from the energy on the bench to the drive on the ice helped push the team over the edge.
“Our seniors, led by captains Grendel Sprong and Laura Daves, assistant captains Devon McAvoy and Amanda Dunn, and Lizzie Lipman set the tone this weekend and every girl on the ice was battling to give these girls one last IAHA State Championship.”
The team started the weekend with a 2-0 victory over Idaho Falls on Friday night with seniors Amanda Dunn and Laura Daves scoring in the third period. The Suns came up short on Saturday against the Boise Fireblades, losing 3-2, when Boise scored late in the third period. Freshman Kenley Bozzuto and junior Avery Burrell had the goals. Senior goalie Grendel Sprong had 42 saves between the two games.
Idaho Falls scored early in the first period in the final and the Suns held them scoreless for the rest of the game. Burrell tied it up with four minutes left in the game. Neither team scored in the 5-minute overtime, taking the game to a shootout. The shootout ran through six skaters from each team.
Sprong blocked all but one of the Idaho Falls shootout shots and had a total of 26 saves in the championship game. Sophomore Makinzie Nelson snuck one by the Idaho Falls goalie and sophomore Julie Sinnamon had the winning shootout goal to put the Suns on top.
The Suns finished the season 20-2-3, winning three of the five tournaments they entered, and were in the top three in the other two. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In