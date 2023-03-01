Suns U19 State Champs@

The Sun Valley U19 girls ended their season on a high note by winning the IAHA State Tournament in Idaho Falls on Sunday. Front row, from left, Devon McAvoy, Avery Burrell; middle, Lizzie Lipman, Grendel Sprong, Charlotte Andrews, Sadie Rector, Amanda Dunn, and Laura Daves; back, head coach Kaly Spilhaus, assistant coach Caroline Bomstein, Julia Sinnamon, Piper Whitehead, Asha Singh, Mattie Embree, Makinzie Nelson, Karley Johnston, Maddie Jessen, assistant coach Jen Embree, Kenley Bozzuto, and assistant coach Bill Sprong.

 Courtesy photo

The Sun Valley U19 girls ended their season on a high note with their third overtime and shootout victory over the Idaho Falls Eagles on Sunday at the IAHA State Tournament in Idaho Falls to bring home the state championship.

“This weekend was the culmination of a very special season for the U19 Girls team,” head coach Kaly Spilhaus said. “Though it wasn’t always easy, our team never gave up and battled hard enough to pull out an amazing shootout win. Everything from the energy on the bench to the drive on the ice helped push the team over the edge.

“Our seniors, led by captains Grendel Sprong and Laura Daves, assistant captains Devon McAvoy and Amanda Dunn, and Lizzie Lipman set the tone this weekend and every girl on the ice was battling to give these girls one last IAHA State Championship.”

