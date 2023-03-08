SV Suns B@

Front tow, from left, Kyan Bennett, Alex Golub; back, assistant coach Jack Swanson, Elliott Burks, Andrew Lago, Stokley Gardner, Blake Nisson, Richter Ellison, Simon Weekes, Riley Ortego, Zeke Agnew, Brett Henderson, Whit Kelley, Benji Fenn, John Tumolo, Owen Tempest and head coach Ted Kelley.

 Courtesy photo

The Sun Valley Suns Varsity B team used an epic comeback in the semifinals to take home second place in the 2023 IAHA State High School Hockey Tournament this past weekend in Idaho Falls.

Facing the No. 1 seed Coeur d’Alene High School in the semifinals, the Suns found themselves in a big 4-1 hole after the first period. The Suns scored four unanswered goals in the second period to go up 5-4. The Suns closed it out in the third period for a dramatic 6-5 win.

The Suns received goals by Simon Weekes, two by Andrew Lago, Riley Ortego, Elliot Burks and Richter Ellison. Alex Golub played two incredible periods in goal to anchor that semifinal win.

