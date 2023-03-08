The Sun Valley Suns Varsity B team used an epic comeback in the semifinals to take home second place in the 2023 IAHA State High School Hockey Tournament this past weekend in Idaho Falls.
Facing the No. 1 seed Coeur d’Alene High School in the semifinals, the Suns found themselves in a big 4-1 hole after the first period. The Suns scored four unanswered goals in the second period to go up 5-4. The Suns closed it out in the third period for a dramatic 6-5 win.
The Suns received goals by Simon Weekes, two by Andrew Lago, Riley Ortego, Elliot Burks and Richter Ellison. Alex Golub played two incredible periods in goal to anchor that semifinal win.
The Palouse Bears proved to be too much in the championship game, as the Suns lost 9-3. The head coach for the Suns B team was Ted Kelley; Jack Swanson was the assistant coach. The team featured three seniors in Brett Henderson, Zeke Agnew and John Tumolo.
The Suns opened up play Friday morning with a 4-4 tie against Boise with goals by Weekes (2), Stokley Gardner and Brett Henderson. In their second game against McCall, the Suns pulled out another hard-fought tie (3-3) with goals by Lago, Weekes and Gardner.
Saturday they got a much needed 3-0 shutout victory over Salmon (goals by Lago and Ortego) to earn a spot in Sunday’s semifinal, and a shutout by goalie Kyan Bennett. ￼
