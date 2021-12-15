Hockey is a fascinating game. One moment you’re down by a little, the next you’re up by a lot.
That was the case for the Sun Valley Suns elite men’s hockey team on Saturday night as the visiting Boston Moon was looking to equalize the weekend in the inaugural “Eclipse Cup.”
With Boston up 5-4 going in the third period of Saturday night’s game, the Moon couldn’t keep the pressure on. The Suns poured on five third-period goals to secure a 9-5 win and close out a two-game sweep of Boston.
The Suns won Friday night, 9-4. Over the course of the two games, the Suns outshot the Moon 92-68.
Boston came out firing Saturday night, going up 3-0 quickly in the first period. However, the Suns kept pushing despite the slow start.
“That’s hockey, you know,” Suns head coach Ryan Enrico explained. “I wish I had an answer as to why we had a slow start so I can make sure it doesn’t happen again. Sometimes you can take a team for granted after beating them handily the night before. We woke up quickly, that’s for sure.”
The Suns (3-1) kept chipping away at the Moon. Boston did a good job for most of the game keeping its distance from Sun Valley. With a three-goal lead, though, Boston had a hard time putting the Suns to bed.
Suns forward Max Tardy (4 points) broke the game open just before the end of the first period to notch Sun Valley’s first goal. Assists came from forward Nick Curry (2 points) and defenseman Eric Demment (3 assists).
A barrage of Boston goals helped the visitors hold a steady two-goal lead. When Sun Valley scored to inch closer, the Moon responded right away. Boston held on to a slim 5-4 lead in the second period.
“That was a very different game from Friday night,” Enrico said. “We came out a little flat in the first 10 minutes. If you spot a team like Boston three, then it’ll be an uphill battle, but we regrouped.”
On Friday, Sun Valley scored at will with 47 shots. Curry had four goals, and the Suns were never in jeopardy of losing the game. Other Suns’ scorers on Friday were Steve McCall, Dylan Shamburger, DJ Robinson, Charlie Evans and Taylor Rothgeb.
Bobby Bowden (2-1) totaled 30 saves in the win. The strong goalkeeping continued Saturday. Enrico said that despite Saturday’s slow start, his goalies were the most consistent part of the weekend.
Matt Cooper (1-0) got the call at the net on Saturday and finished with 29 saves.
“Our goalkeeping is something we can depend on every night,” Enrico said. “They keep us in the game when we’re not playing to our potential, which allows us to turn things around.”
Like two heavyweight fighters, the Suns had the Moon right where they wanted them in the third period. With a deep bench, the Suns kept grinding away.
“We’re well-conditioned and in great shape,” Enrico said. “We knew we could turn the tide and stick with it. We got back to playing our brand of hockey. We can run anybody down the way we play and the way we move the puck. That’s basically what happened. Teams sometimes run out of gas, and we just keep coming. If we play our game, we’re a tough team to beat.”
In the third period alone, Justin Taylor (4 points), Derek Grimes (3 points), Robinson (2 points), Tardy and McCall pounded five straight goals to make the game more lopsided.
Next for the Suns is a top-billed rivalry match with the visiting Jackson Hole Moose (7-1), who will come to Hailey’s Campion Ice House on Friday and Saturday night, Dec. 17-18. The Moose also bring a heavy offense, averaging 8.8 goals per game in eight games. Last week, Jackson split a series with the Colorado Nailers.
Tickets to both games are available at PK’s Ski and Sports in Ketchum starting today, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m. and running through Friday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m.
