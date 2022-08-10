Suns celebration

Sun Valley’s Nick Curry (44), Spencer Brendel (center) and Stephen Inman (2) celebrate after a goal.

 Express photos by Roland Lane

The Sun Valley Suns will begin their 48th season with home contests against the Bozeman Stingers Dec. 2-3 and the Arizona Desert Dogs Dec. 9-10.

They visit the McCall Mountaineers Dec. 16-17 and Bozeman Feb. 27-28 for their only road contests. They will be off Feb. 3-4 and March 3-4.

“Everybody, at this point in time, is returning from last year,” said Suns President and Director of Hockey Operations John “Cub” Burke, who also stated the only questions mark is Brendon McGovern.

