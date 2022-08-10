The Sun Valley Suns will begin their 48th season with home contests against the Bozeman Stingers Dec. 2-3 and the Arizona Desert Dogs Dec. 9-10.
They visit the McCall Mountaineers Dec. 16-17 and Bozeman Feb. 27-28 for their only road contests. They will be off Feb. 3-4 and March 3-4.
“Everybody, at this point in time, is returning from last year,” said Suns President and Director of Hockey Operations John “Cub” Burke, who also stated the only questions mark is Brendon McGovern.
The Suns will also have its first third-generation player in Parker Weekes, who is the grandson of John Weekes, “known as the patriarch of the Sun Valley Suns” and son of Jimmy “Beach” Johnson, who played for the Suns in the 1980s and was a trainer for the Boston Bruins when they won the Stanley Cup in 2011, Burke said.
“He brought the Stanley Cup to Ketchum after they won, and we were tasked with taking care of it,” Burke said with a laugh. “That thing is like a drug. People were following it around like it was the Pied Piper. After 24 hours, I was happy to get rid of that thing. I was exhausted.”
The Suns will also have new players in Tripp Hutchinson—a second-generation player who played at the University of Colorado—Kyle Kato and Jake Moscatel.
Ryan Enrico enters his second season as the Suns’ coach, taking over for Burke. Enrico retired from playing after the 2019-20 campaign after 17 seasons with the Suns. He is fourth all-time in points (381) with 173 goals and 208 assists. He is tied with Vilnis Nikolaisons as the second-leading career goal scorer.
Sean O’Grady steps into the Suns’ general manager role. He will also be running the Annual Sun Valley Suns Golf Scramble this fall.
“I’m really excited these guys are stepping in. I can’t thank them and the community enough,” Burke said. “The organization does not owe us anything. We owe the organization and the community.”
The golf tournament will be held Sept. 10 at Elkhorn Golf Club. The cost is $150 per person for the 10 a.m. shotgun start. It is a scramble with one current Suns player in each group.
“We’ve done little golf tournaments here and there over the years, but with the amount of people in the alumni association and with the Suns now, and with the fans we have, it was time to start an annual golf tournament,” said Burke, an original Suns player, who was the team’s head coach for 16 seasons from 1986-94 and 2013-21, going 229-89-9. “We’re looking forward to an annual tournament at that time of year. We’ll see how it does the first year and see how it goes from there. We want our fans and alumni to be involved and have a good time.”
The silent auction has some great items.
l Tiger Woods signed 2019 Masters flag ($5,000 opening bid)
l A day of golf with 21-time PGA Tour winner and Hall of Fame member Davis Love III. Three spots available. Includes 35-year Tour caddy John “Cub” Burke. ($5,000 opening bid per spot).
l A walk-on role in producer, director and writer Bobby Farrelly’s new movie filming this fall ($2,000 opening bid).
SUNS’ SCHEDULE
9/10. Arizona Desert Dogs
16/17. at McCall Mountaineers
30/31. McCall Mountaineers
20/21. East Coast Guttersnipes
27/28. at Bozeman Stingers
3/4. OFF. Suns’ BMT Aid Station
10/11. Michigan State Spartans alumni
17/18. Vermont Switchbacks
24/25. Holy Cross Crusaders
3/4. OFF. High School State Hockey Tournament
17/18. Boston Moons (Eclipse Bowl Championship). ￼
