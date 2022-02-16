The USA Snowboard and Freeski Association hosted youth racers from across the country Feb. 10-13 at Dollar Mountain for a stop on the Big Mountain West Series. Athletes from the age of 7 to 16 competed in ski and snowboard cross and slopestyle disciplines.
Wood River Valley locals fared well, placing on several podiums.
“[Our team] is on the younger side, and we’re trying to put together a culture. The coaching staff is pretty pleased with where everyone ended up,” Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Snowboard Head Coach Andy Gilbert said.
Rylan Olson and Nico Lerner led the locals on the boys side, with Callie Allen and Naomi Gorringe pacing the girls side. Gorringe took home first place in girls Menehune (11-12) slopestyle, finishing a full 10 points in front of the second-place finisher. Lerner finished fourth in the boys Breaker group (13-14) slopestyle discipline, showing the judges spins to both sides.
The Breaker and Menehune groups were the most competitive all weekend, with more than 50 boys and girls competing.
Another local standout was Karsen Miller. Miller placed sixth in the Breaker boys slopestyle competition, a few spots behind Lerner.
“Karsen came to us last year—it’s only his second year on the team, but he is progressing super-fast,” said Gilbert.
The festivities also included the presentation of the Beverly Hay Cup, given to the most outstanding male and female snowboarder. Gwynnie Park of Salt Lake City and Jake Anderson of Melbourne, Australia, won this year, earning the right to have their name inscribed next to a list of accomplished snowboarders, which includes 2022 Olympian Sean FitzSimons.
The Beverly Hay Cup is named after Beverly (Hay) DeChevrieux, who was a constant supporter of the SVSEF Snowboard Program since its inception in 1992.
“It’s really important that Beverly is recognized for her contributions to the snowboard community here in Sun Valley and what she’s done for all these young riders,” Gilbert said. “I don’t think there is a known name or an unknown name in snowboarding in Sun Valley that Bev hasn’t touched in one way or another, whether they know it or not. Her contributions and support make what we do at SVSEF snowboarding possible, and it’s always our honor and privilege to give this cup out with Bev’s name on it.”
SVSEF Alpine Team athletes competed in the ski-cross events, with Jay Blackburn taking a podium in a first, second and third placing in the Breaker boys. Tucker Reimund took a first place and two second place finishes among the Menehune boys. Dillon Wyman grabbed a second-place finish in Grommet boys.
Slopestyle takes center stage
SVSEF Freeski athletes rocked Dollar’s terrain park over the weekend in the competition’s slopestyle events.
SVSEF boys swept the podium in the 15-16 division on strong finishes by Anton Holter (1st), George Corkery (2nd) and Finn Wolfrom (3rd). Blue Allen (1st) competed in the Menehune girls, and Barret Beyer and Emmett Crist took second and third, respectively for the Menehune boys. Rounding things out, Brayden Smith (1st) competed in the Ruggie boys (7-8) and Brody Smith (2nd) competed in the Grommet boys. For Saturday, Anders Coulter finished second in the Breaker boys.
For Sunday’s slopestyle competition, the crowd again saw SVSEF Freeski athletes take home some hardware. Kai Van Beuren (1st) and Zack Torres (3rd) both did well in the Breaker boys with Holter and Corkery repeated with first and second in the youth men. Braden Smith (1st) did amazingly well in the Ruggie boys, while Brody Smith took second in Grommet boys and Caleb Covington jumped onto the podium in third.
The Big Mountain West Series is one of USASA’s most competitive, hosting competitions in a variety of disciplines in Wyoming, Idaho, and Utah. In addition to Dollar Mountain, athletes travel to Park City Mountain Resort, Snowbasin, Brighton, Brianhead, Eagle Point, Jackson Hole and Snow King.
The next Big Mountain West Series event is a halfpipe competition at Woodward Park City from Feb. 26-27. ￼
