The Roundhouse Gondola and the Christmas Chair will start spinning for the season on June 25, providing access to Bald Mountain for hiking, dining at the Roundhouse and sight-seeing. Access to downhill mountain biking will begin one week later, on Friday, July 1. Visitors can enjoy hiking and biking 12 trails totaling over 38 miles, including the longest purpose-built downhill mountain biking trail in the U.S., which drops over 3,300 feet. Access to the trails is free, and visitors wishing to catch a ride to the top of the mountain can opt to purchase lift tickets online or at the River Run ticket office, starting at $26. Lifts will run seven days a week from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., with alternative hours on select Wednesdays in July and August.

