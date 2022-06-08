Make this a Sun Valley summer to remember with the iconic Sun Valley on Ice. Many of the best figure skaters in the world will be headlining the performances. The 2022 season kicks off with reigning U.S. national gold and silver medalist Mariah Bell on July 1. Then, Olympic gold medalist, World Champion and U.S. national gold medalist Nathan Chen headlines the July 16 show. On Sept. 16, two-time U.S. national gold medalist and World bronze medalist Alysa Lui will shine at the season’s final show on Sept. 2. Tickets start at $79 and can be purchased online or at the Recreation Office in the Sun Valley Village beginning June 6.

sports@mtexpress.com

