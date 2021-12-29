Peter Wolter

Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation's Peter Wolter will be ready for the Sun Valley Invitational on January 15.

 Courtesy photo by SVSEF

The 2022 Sun Valley Nordic Invitational is taking place Jan. 15-16 at Lake Creek Ski Center north of Ketchum. The Sun Valley Invite is a joint competition of Intermountain Cross-Country, the Rocky Mountain Intermountain Ski Association and the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Super Tour. This event will also be a FIS and USSS sanctioned event. For team entry forms, individual competitor forms and volunteer sing-up sheets, please visit www.svsef.org/events/2022-sun-valley-nordic-invitational.

sports@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments