The 2022 Sun Valley Nordic Invitational is taking place Jan. 15-16 at Lake Creek Ski Center north of Ketchum. The Sun Valley Invite is a joint competition of Intermountain Cross-Country, the Rocky Mountain Intermountain Ski Association and the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Super Tour. This event will also be a FIS and USSS sanctioned event. For team entry forms, individual competitor forms and volunteer sing-up sheets, please visit www.svsef.org/events/2022-sun-valley-nordic-invitational.
Current E-Edition
Online Poll
Give 2021 the grade it deserves:
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sun Valley lights up for Christmas Eve
- Andria Friesen to step down after 35 years
- Governor appoints Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns to Statehouse post
- Snow removal presents a bevy of issues, costs for Ketchum
- Is Santa real? Yes.
- Unsung heroes: Saluting the valley’s lesser-known essential workers
- Alex Macdonald
- In Ketchum, some businesses requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination
- In memoriam: Remembering those we’ve lost in 2021
- Ketchum takes steps on rental regulation, housing fee
Images
Commented
- Ketchum P&Z gives first nod to Tribute Hotel design (28)
- Vax proof is good business (27)
- In Ketchum, some businesses requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination (22)
- Ketchum vows to not enforce federal immigration laws (19)
- 'A living nightmare': Bellevue man urges caution after dog caught in coyote trap (19)
- Local developer pitches affordable north-valley housing project (17)
- Ketchum P&Z voted to make our problems worse (15)
- In Mackay, mine redevelopment puts a small town at a crossroads (15)
- In tense meeting, Mid Valley residents plead for Ohio Gulch stoplight (13)
- Governor appoints Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns to Statehouse post (11)
- Report: Despite low violent crime rate, Blaine tops state in DUIs (11)
- Easing pressure on housing (9)
- Call on Ketchum to limit short-term rentals (9)
- Illegal parking strains Hailey snow operations, city reports (9)
- Ketchum eyes plan to hire lobbyist for resort cities (9)
- Ketchum housing initiatives start to take shape (9)
- Ketchum hires community-housing consultant (8)
- Ketchum leaders appoint new P&Z commissioner (6)
- Changes to Sun Valley ‘hillside ordinance’ finalized (6)
- The Chamber looks to increase 'tourist tax' flow into Hailey (6)
- Stand in the place where you live (5)
- Responsible gun owners need to be heard (5)
- Snow removal presents a bevy of issues, costs for Ketchum (5)
- Ketchum takes steps on rental regulation, housing fee (5)
- Ketchum leaders mixed on plan to preserve city’s character (5)
- A 'Fawn'd' Farewell (4)
- Report: Blaine County real estate prices rise amid housing shortage (4)
- Valley People: From reptiles to man’s best friend with Dr. Karsten Fostvedt (4)
- What if you could own a share of Galena Lodge? (4)
- Involved parties quiet on future of infamous Ketchum ‘hole’ (4)
- 104-unit apartment project in Hailey clears P&Z (4)
- Friedman operations hit new highs in November (4)
- Governor appoints legislator Muffy Davis to County Commission (4)
- Lawsuit challenges Idaho's recent wolf-trapping bill (3)
- Demand answers about wolf hunting (3)
- Manchin offers the Democrats a lifeline (3)
- Ketchum hopes to clear confusion over winter parking (3)
- Idaho's leaders can lower barriers to fair housing (3)
- When will America stop letting school kids be gunned down? (3)
- F&G to assess big-game herds from helicopter (3)
- County P&Z continues discussion on legality of 'tiny homes on wheels' (3)
- Hailey to leave mask order intact through holidays (2)
- Idaho's economy continues to strengthen (2)
- R-E-S-P-E-C-T (2)
- Supply is down, prices are up, and Idahoans are worried (2)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk kept at ‘moderate’ (2)
- Unsung heroes: Saluting the valley’s lesser-known essential workers (2)
- Abortion debates should center on equal rights (2)
- For Ketchum, a step forward to preserve the past (2)
- Blaine County's COVID-19 risk level stays ‘moderate’ (2)
- Ketchum advances plan to protect pieces of history (2)
- It's time to talk about the airport (2)
- Sun Valley lights up for Christmas Eve (2)
- For local skiers, there's no place like home (2)
- District 26 Democrats nominate 3 for Idaho House seat (2)
- SVED: Most of new valley residents are over 61 (2)
- Hailey leaders reappoint P&Z commissioners (1)
- Bellevue considers seeking 'resort city' status to cover tourist impacts on services (1)
- Alternatives to bigger jails aren't a partisan issue (1)
- 'Responsible' gun owner wrote an irresponsible opinion (1)
- The Mountain Is Calling (1)
- Sun Valley leaders OK changes to 'Sunshine' project (1)
- Congress is a workplace, not the WWE (1)
- 'Large' avalanches likely today, SAC says (1)
- Ketchum plans to move public recycling site (1)
- Idaho unemployment rate drops (1)
- A noble 'Claus': Longtime friend remembers the man behind the red coat (1)
- Days Are Numbered For Old Ketchum City Hall (1)
- History shouldn’t hammer today (1)
- County mulls change to allow 'tiny homes on wheels' (1)
- Blaine County Education Foundation raises over $80,000 for local teachers (1)
- In Hailey, 'tourist tax' collections stay in good shape (1)
- Ketchum continues push for public use of hot springs (1)
- Chase Josey rips into sixth place at Copper Mountain superpipe finals (1)
- Rev. Ronald Wekerle returns to Idaho after service in Latin America and studies in Rome (1)
- Blaine County seeks sustainability fellow (1)
- This holiday, remember what makes our Valley special (1)
- Sen. Johnny Isakson will be missed (1)
- Researchers extend Blaine County COVID-19 study (1)
- A grim milestone in overdose deaths (1)
- Soldier Mountain prays for snow (1)
- Postal workers get a special delivery (1)
- Is the American Dream fading in the West? (1)
- A message from the omicron variant (1)
- Supporter offers $1M match for Warm Springs Ranch campaign (1)
- Sawtooth Forest seeks input on grant proposals (1)
- F&G opens elk feed site out Warm Springs (1)
- Andria Friesen to step down after 35 years (1)
- Holiday unity could replace divisive fear (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In