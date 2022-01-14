Sun Valley Nordic Invitational gets going this weekend
One of the biggest local Nordic events in recent memory hits Lake Creek Nordic Center north of Ketchum on Saturday and Sunday as the Sun Valley Invitational brings Olympic hopefuls to the Wood River Valley.
A joint competition of Intermountain Cross Country, the Rocky Mountain Intermountain Ski Association and the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Super Tour, this is an FIS and USSS sanctioned event and will also be an Olympic qualifier.
Races begin on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with the women’s 5-kilometer interval starts. Sunday races also begin at 9:30 a.m. with the men’s 15k mass start.
Spectator parking for this event is at Hulen Meadows with a bus shuttle available.
Sun Valley Memorial Cup returns to Bald Mountain
The annual Skoch and Timmons Memorial Cup ski races will take place at Warm Springs at Bald Mountain from Jan. 14-16. The competition is open to the public. Sign up at www.skiracereg.com.
Events to be contested are two super-G races on Friday, a giant slalom race on Saturday and a slalom race on Sunday. ￼
