Sun Valley, Jackson Hole get chippy in weekend split

The 19-year history between the Sun Valley Suns and the Jackson Hole Moose has produced tense and great hockey, and neither team disappointed the hometown Hailey faithful at Campion Ice House on Friday and Saturday nights.
With a year of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the feud between the two mountain town teams culminated with sharp play on Friday night, and a physical affair on Saturday as Campion turned into a true haven for the local hockey titans.
When it was all said and done, the Suns and Moose split the weekend with the Moose taking Friday night, 4-2, and the Suns earning a 6-3 victory on Saturday.
“This was a great team win,” Suns head coach Ryan Enrico said after Saturday’s game.
A much-anticipated offensive showcase turned into a defensive chess match Friday. Though each team averaged seven goals per game heading into the weekend, this one saw a scoreless first period as each team tried to figure out the other.
Moose Forward Brian Upesleja opened the scoring in the second period with assists from Sean Hannafin and Brad Improta, and by the end of the second period, the score was only 1-0.
It wasn’t until a little over four minutes into the third period when Sun Valley’s Nick Curry notched the Suns’ first goal (assists from Stephen Inman and Max Tardy). Then, in two minutes, the scoring broke wide open.
DJ Robinson (Chad O’Brien and Inman) scored the Suns’ second goal one minute after the first to give Sun Valley the 2-1 lead. Jackson’s Drew Akins scored one minute after that (A.J. Sanders) to tie it at 2-2.
Then, Akins scored a shorthanded goal 30 seconds later (Sanders and Tom Hartnett) to go up 3-2. With one minute remaining in regulation, the Moose scored on an empty net for their fourth goal.
Sun Valley outshot Jackson 38-36 on Friday and both goalies put on a show at the net for the fans. Sun Valley’s Bobby Bowden (2-2) recorded 33 saves, while Jackson Hole’s Robbie Leslie had 36.
“To hold them to only four goals is great, and as a team, I thought we played great,” Enrico said after Friday’s game. “We just came out on the losing end. We made some mistakes and they capitalized.”
Enrico added that he wouldn’t make very many adjustments for Saturday night, saying that the strategy worked. His team was more responsible with the puck defensively on Saturday, and it showed.
On Friday, Enrico’s fourth unit didn’t get much time on the ice, but that changed on Saturday. Enrico used a hefty checking line on defense to challenge Jackson’s offense. He used multiple defensive line changes and deployed that fourth unit more. Coming out firing, the Suns created opportunities on offense through their defense.
“We tried to match up with their top line of Akins and Sanders, who are their two top guns,” Enrico said. “No matter who we put out there against them, we did a good job keeping them off the scoresheet.”
Spencer Brendel (Nick Curry and Eric Demment), Brenden McGovern (unassisted) and Nick Curry (Tardy and Brendel) propelled the Suns to a quick 3-0 lead in the first period on Saturday. After a score from Jackson’s Jason Reese (Akins) the Suns led 3-1 after one.
Tardy (Nick Curry and Mike Curry) pushed the lead to 4-1 in the second period; however, the third period is when things got dicey.
“This was satisfying to get a split against Jackson Hole, but it came with a heavy price,” Enrico said.
Early in the third period, Hartnett (Akins) scored to make it 4-2, and after the goal, Suns leading scorer Nick Curry was pushing the puck and collided with Leslie at the goal. Both players went down, and Curry didn’t return to the game. Curry left with an upper-body injury, and, according to Enrico, he is out for approximately one month.
The loss of Curry’s offense was tough, and it put a kink in Enrico’s first line.
“It was a merry-go-round for a while,” Enrico said about who he used as Curry’s replacement. “We had Steve McCall fill in. He does a great job wherever you put him.”
Akins scored on a power-play goal (Hartnett and Improta) to pull within one goal at 4-3. Shortly after, though, a scuffle ensued between Sun Valley’s O’Brien and Jackson Hole’s Brian Dolby. Both players were ejected and will serve a one-game suspension for their next game, which coincides with the next matchup between the Suns (4-2) and Moose (8-2) in Jackson Hole on Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
The Suns then regained composure as Brendel (Mike Curry) scored to push the lead to 5-3. McGovern added his second goal of the game (Doug Yeates) on an empty net to make it 6-3.
Notes
Leslie (4-2) had 35 saves for Jackson on Saturday night as Matt Cooper got the call at the net for the Suns. Cooper (2-0) had 31 saves. Through the weekend, Bowden and Cooper collectively amassed 64 saves.
Total attendance for the weekend was impressive once more with 497 fans on Friday and 500 on Saturday, effectively selling out the limited-capacity arena.
Officials for the weekend were Gini Ballou, Jeff Wagy, Matt Stone and the brother/sister combination of Will Harrop and Delaney Harrop.
Delaney has an impressive background. She came out of Walpole, Massachusetts, and played defense at Trinity College of Hartford, Connecticut, from 2014-18. She has officiated hockey since she was 14 and officiated the first-ever women’s 4-person crew during the NCAA Div. 1 Women’s Frozen Four in March of 2019.
She moved out to Jackson Hole in 2016 to be a whitewater rafting guide for Mad River Boat Trips and Dave Hansen Whitewater and Scenic River Trips.
She doesn’t think officiating men’s hockey is anything special, but when asked about what she thought about the Suns/Moose matchup she said, “It was a tough game to officiate because the tensions were high, and the game got a little overheated. It’s not always easy to calm everybody down. Friday night’s game was smoother.”
