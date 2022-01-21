Mini Mites

The Sun Valley Youth Hockey Mini Mite program traveled to Salmon Jan. 15-16 to play four games with Butte A and B, Salmon and Idaho Falls. Players included Letti Thompson, Livi Olson, Hawken Smith, Keaton Swindley, Locke VanBragt, Otis Greenberg, Archer Hollis, Beau Conover, Harry Brown, Lachlan Denton, Tristan Henderson, Abe Keeter and Roman Peck.

Mity Mites

The Sun Valley Youth Hockey Mity Mite program traveled to Salmon Jan. 15-16 to play four games with Jackson, Teton, Missoula and Salt Lake City. Players included Milton Brooks, Elsa Burdette, Drake Denton, Daker Dunn, Hunter Dunn, Maite Finegan, Kai Fraley, Kale Fraley, Westyn Greenawalt, Lachlan Hollis, Sawyer Jones, Claire Keeter, Maddie Malone, Mason McNulty, Kate Morrison, Justin Peck, Jasper Pollock, Violet Resko, Sophie Robins, Porter Robinson, Gavin Rooney, Ascher Rothermel, Vann Sheue, Logan Steel, Brileigh Thompson, Odin Torseth, Zula Van der Meulen and Jackson Wrisley.

