Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Gold Team member Kevin Bolger finished inside the top 20 in his first Olympic race in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, coming in 17th overall in the Cross-Country Men’s Sprint Free.
Bolger completed the 1.5-kilometer course in 2 minutes, 52.14 seconds in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre, just shy of qualifying for the semifinal race.
“We’re super happy for Kevin racing to 17th in his first Olympic showing,” SVSEF XC Gold Team Head Coach Chris Mallory said. “He put together a smart race and laid it all out there, and that’s all you can ask for. I’m really exciting day for Team USA cross-country all around.”
It was a strong showing for the Americans in cross-country between both the men and the women. American Jessie Diggins took the Bronze in the Women’s Freestyle Sprint, leading seven Americans in the top-25. Fellow American—and Sun Valley Invitational winner—Rosie Brennan took fourth in the Freestyle Sprint.
Rounding out the Team USA results was Ben Ogden, who reached the semifinals and took 12th in the Men’s Sprint Free (2:52.21); JC Schoonmaker (15th) in the Men’s Sprint Free; Julia Kern (18th) in the Women’s Sprint Free; and Luke Jager (25th).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In