The Sun Valley Youth Hockey 19U girls team traveled to Salmon over the weekend in a six-team tournament and came back with a third-place finish.
Along with SVYH and Salmon, there were teams from Idaho Falls, Missoula, Bozeman and Flathead.
Sun Valley opened the tournament against Idaho Falls with a 2-0 loss. In that game, goalie Grendel Sprong had 26 saves. The 19U girls logged their first win of the weekend against Bozeman, 2-1. Avery Burrell scored the game’s first goal with an assist from Nikki Lahnum. Devon McAvoy scored the second goal with an assist from Kendall Felker. Sprong had 23 saves against Bozeman.
In their third game, Sun Valley tied Salmon, 1-1, with the only goal coming from McAvoy (unassisted) in the third period. Sprong had 22 saves in that game.
In their fourth game, which was the third-place game, Sun Valley beat Salmon Rapids, 3-0. Goal scorers were Laura Daves (2 goals) and Amanda Dunn. All goals were unassisted. Sprong had 10 saves.
Throughout the weekend, Sprong was again impressive with 81 saves on 85 shots.
Up next for the SVYH 19U girls is a home tournament at Campion Ice House in Hailey, which begins Friday, Feb. 4. Along with the 19U girls, there will be teams from the 14U and 12U Divisions. ￼
