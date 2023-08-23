The Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team fell 10-1 to Sugar-Salem in its season opener at home on Saturday.
The reigning 3A state champion Cutthroats had a difficult time containing the Diggers offense throughout the opening match. In the first half, Sugar-Salem netted four goals. Senior Mia Hansmeyer went on a solo-run starting from just over midfield and netted a goal, giving the Cutthroats their lone goal of the game.
Heading into halftime, the score was 4-1 in favor of Sugar-Salem. Within the first 20 minutes of the second half, Sugar-Salem scored another five goals to push the lead to 9-1. They didn’t score again until the last few minutes, during which time they scored another goal for the final result of 10-1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In