The 2022 area high school golf season wrapped up at the state tournament Monday and Tuesday with the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats claiming second-place at the 2A level, while senior Parker Edwards placed fifth for the Wood River High School varsity golf team.
At the 2A IHSAA State Golf Championships at Falcon Crest in Kuna, the SVCS boys earned a team score of 673, as the Cole Valley Christian Chargers took first with 640. It was the Cutthroats’ best performance—in terms of team score and placing—in school history.
Jack Verhaeghe placed 10th overall with a score of 83, Wilson Baker was 15th with 86, George Murray tied 16th with 83, Hank Moss was 18th with 85 and Kyle Cohen was 22nd with a score of 87.
In her first state appearance, SVCS freshman Karlin McLean shot 98 and finished 14th among 49 golfers on the girls side.
Edwards ends his career at WRHS with a fifth-place finish in 4A
WRHS senior Parker Edwards ended his career with a fifth-place finish at the IHSAA 4A State Golf Championships at Lakeview Golf Course in Meridian. Edwards was +11 for the tournament (77-78). He finished day one with +5 but fired a -1 on the front-9 on day two. His final score was 78.
Edwards was named to the Great Basin 7 Conference First Team this season.
Curtis Seidel from Middleton won the tournament, with Derek Lekkerkerk from Twin Falls taking second place. The Minico girls are 4A state champions, with Dallis Shockey taking home top honors. ￼
