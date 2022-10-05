Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
October 5, 2022
Sun Valley Community School junior Mia Hansmeyer, left, is congratulated by Josie Sarchett after scoring a goal in the second half that helped lead the Cutthroats to a 4-0 victory over Wendell on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3. Also, there to congratulate Hansmeyer is senior Maya Lightner, who scored the first goal of the game.
Sun Valley Community School senior Anabel Viesturs dribbles the ball down the sideline during the first half of the Cutthroats’ 4-0 victory over Wendell on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3.
Sun Valley Community School senior Maya Lightner stretches for the ball during the first half of the Cutthroats’ 4-0 victory over Wendell on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3. Lightner scored the first goal off a corner kick from Gretel Huss.
Sun Valley Community School junior Mia Hansmeyer tries to get through the defense and toward the goal during the first half of the Cutthroats’ 4-0 victory over Wendell on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3. Hansmeyer had a goal and an assist.
Sun Valley Community School senior Anabel Viesturs dribbles the ball down the sideline during the second half of the Cutthroats’ 4-0 victory over Wendell on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3.
Roland Lane
Roland Lane
The Sun Valley Community School girls’ soccer team clinched the top spot in the High Desert Conference Tournament and remained undefeated with a 4-0 victory over Wendell on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3.
“In the beginning of last year, we had such a close team, and the seniors did a really good job of making it a fun season, rather than focusing on winning,” senior defender Niki Cohen said. “This season we really wanted to get that mentality back, so we’ve focused on team bonding.
“We have a lot of outside communication with the seniors. Every game is a reminder we’re getting toward the end, when it really matters. We’ve been working all season for this. Each game is a reminder that this is what we’ve been working for, and we have to stay focused.
“We’re trying to get back for last year, a little redemption.”
The Cutthroats will play Declo at a time to be determined in the first round of the conference tournament on Oct. 7 on the same field.
“I don’t think we’re putting pressure on ourselves, but there definitely is pressure that we did so well last year and maybe there’s a little pressure to do that again,” Cohen said. “We haven’t verbally communicated that yet. I think as we get closer it’ll start to come out a little bit more.
“I think we have a good chance as a team.”
The Community School was coming off a 4-1 victory over Filer on Oct. 1 after having a week off because of a school trip.
“It was kind of refreshing,” junior Ruby Crist said of the break from playing. “We all came back feeling a lot better. The week before we had four games and that’s a lot.
“This grind is also putting us in sort of a game-ready mentality. I think the four games a week two weeks ago was good for us. We were mentally prepared for those games, and we were mentally prepared for our game on Saturday.”
The Cutthroats took a 1-0 lead 18 minutes in when a Gretel Huss corner found Maya Lightner’s shoulder, and the ball found the back of the net. It was Lightner’s sixth goal of the season.
It was 2-0 15 minutes into the second half when Crist found junior Mia Hansmeyer, who scored her 21st goal of the campaign.
Crist scored twice, one on a Hansmeyer assist, four minutes apart.
“Last year I scored a bit more and this year I’ve been sort of stuck in a rut,” said Crist, who was named Player of the Game. “It felt good to score twice tonight. We can’t always count on Mia. We have to be there to score.”
Hansmeyer had 25 goals last season, while Crist had 14, Tatum Minor 10 and Lightner nine.
“That is our focus certainly for the next two weeks,” head coach Kelly Feldman said of not counting on Hansmeyer to be the goal scorer. “It makes it too easy for another team. All they have to do is shut down Mia, and we’ve lost. That’s definitely a huge focus. It was great to see Ruby hit her stride today. She had the best game she’s had all season. That was great to see. We know it’s there. We’ve seen it before.
“It’s time to start tightening things up and sharpening things up and getting ready for the real deal.”
Lightner, Crist, Keely Strine, and Scarlett Rixon scored in the victory over Filer. Sasha McCourtie was named Player of the Game.
The Cutthroats (14-0-1, 12-0-1 conference) visit Gooding at 5:45 p.m. today. ￼
