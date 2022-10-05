The Sun Valley Community School girls’ soccer team clinched the top spot in the High Desert Conference Tournament and remained undefeated with a 4-0 victory over Wendell on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3.

“In the beginning of last year, we had such a close team, and the seniors did a really good job of making it a fun season, rather than focusing on winning,” senior defender Niki Cohen said. “This season we really wanted to get that mentality back, so we’ve focused on team bonding.

“We have a lot of outside communication with the seniors. Every game is a reminder we’re getting toward the end, when it really matters. We’ve been working all season for this. Each game is a reminder that this is what we’ve been working for, and we have to stay focused.

22-10-05-community-school-soccer-2-roland-6 (2).jpg

Sun Valley Community School senior Anabel Viesturs dribbles the ball down the sideline during the first half of the Cutthroats’ 4-0 victory over Wendell on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3.
22-10-05-community-school-soccer-2-roland-6 (3).jpg

Sun Valley Community School senior Maya Lightner stretches for the ball during the first half of the Cutthroats’ 4-0 victory over Wendell on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3. Lightner scored the first goal off a corner kick from Gretel Huss.
22-10-05-community-school-soccer-2-roland-6 (6).jpg

Sun Valley Community School junior keeper Amanda Dunn makes a save during the second half of the Cutthroats’ 4-0 victory over Wendell on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 3.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments