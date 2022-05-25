Last weekend, the Sun Valley Community School tennis team got a full, heaping plate of seconds at the 3A IHSAA State Tennis Championships.
The Cutthroat boys took second place as a team with 32 points. The Community School mixed doubles team also took second place.
The Gretel Huss and Campbell Spoor team went all the way to the final against Parma’s Karli Hancock and Evan Weber. Unfortunately for the Cutthroats, Parma was too strong, winning 6-3, 6-3.
To make it to the final, Huss and Spoor had a first-round bye and then beat Parma’s Abbi Searle and Wyatt Jemmett 6-2, 6-0. SVCS then beat Fruitland (6-3, 6-0) to go into the final.
As for the boys team, Sun Valley scored 24 points in singles and doubles and eight points in the mixed doubles. The Sun Valley girls took fourth overall as a team with 16 points, as the Lady Cutthroats scored eight points in singles and doubles and eight more points in the mixed doubles.
Walker Spoor and Jack Colgate took third place in the boys doubles. Unfortunately, the duo lost in the quarterfinals to Weiser (6-4, 6-3), sending them to the consolation round, where they battled into the third-place match against Gooding’s Alan Baker and Luke McLaughlin. The third-place game was a grinder, but the SVCS boys eventually won 6-7 (11), 6-4, 6-4.
Matt Carlin took third for the Cutthroats on the boys singles side when he beat Ririe’s Will Moss 6-4, 6-3.
On the girls side, Brie Tobias was eliminated in the girls singles consolation quarterfinal, and the doubles team of Avery Griffin and Whitney Janotta were eliminated in the consolation quarterfinal. Rounding out the girls were the doubles team of Attie Murray and Amanda Dunn. They were eliminated in the consolation quarterfinal, too.
Overall team winners for the boys and girls at 3A were Parma (53 points) for the boys and Fruitland (46) for the girls. ￼
