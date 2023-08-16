Sun Valley Community School 2023 boys’ soccer team is looking to come out fast and bounce back from last year’s performance this upcoming season.
“We’re excited,” senior striker Walker Pate said. “We had a bit of a disappointing season last year, so we’re looking forward to another chance.”
The Cutthroat’s 2022 campaign ended with losses to Kimberly and Bliss high schools in the conference tournament and state playoffs, respectively, for a total record of 14-3-2.
This year, the boys hope their offseason training will set the tone early in pursuit of overcoming last year’s shortcomings.
“We’ve been running a lot, so hopefully it pays off,” said senior striker Asher Maxwell.
Pate agreed, saying he hopes in the first game of the season the team can show up with a fast pace.
Beyond the offseason work, head coach Richard Whitelaw said the team’s youth will present a new squad compared to last season.
“We graduated a lot of solid seniors who’ve been important parts of our success over recent years,” Whitelaw said. “So, continuing that, it’s going to be a different vibe, different feel this season. We got a lot younger players because we lost that core group of players last year.”
Whitelaw welcomes the challenge with open arms.
“It’s fun,” Whitelaw said. “That’s why I love coaching. Every year is different. Every four years there’s a new cycle, and it’s my favorite time of the year.”
To help advance the players, Whitelaw schedules his team against opponents in a particular way.
“The first three games are all out of town before school starts,” Whitelaw said. “We purposely do that so we can get a lot of road trips out of the way.”
In addition to the road and home game splits, Whitelaw says their schedule’s difficulty helps keep the team conditioned.
“Our league is pretty strong, a lot of schools are getting better and better each year, and that’s what we want,” Whitelaw said. “There’s a lot of parity in it. Everyone likes to beat us, and we are always up there challenging for the league title and state, so we just keep working, and that’s what we want to do.”
Most importantly, though, Whitelaw wants to keep his players’ passion for the game high throughout this season.
“You just want them to enjoy it and have a good time,” Whitelaw said. “All we’re doing is just passing the love of the game onto these guys … and just making it such a positive experience (with) lots of lifelong memories.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In