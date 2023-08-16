23-08-16-SVCS-boys-soccer-preview-1

Sun Valley Community School boys’ soccer team scrimmaging at practice on Aug. 11.

 By DYLAN ORTUNO/Express Staff Writer

Sun Valley Community School 2023 boys’ soccer team is looking to come out fast and bounce back from last year’s performance this upcoming season.

“We’re excited,” senior striker Walker Pate said. “We had a bit of a disappointing season last year, so we’re looking forward to another chance.”

The Cutthroat’s 2022 campaign ended with losses to Kimberly and Bliss high schools in the conference tournament and state playoffs, respectively, for a total record of 14-3-2.

Sun Valley Community School boys’ soccer gathered around head coach Richard Whitelaw post-practice on Aug. 11.
Now a senior, striker Asher Maxwell is a key piece of the Cutthroat attack.

