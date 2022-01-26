The Sun Valley Youth Hockey 19U girls took home the Northern Rockies Hockey Tournament in Missoula last weekend, going 4-1 in five games.
The Suns beat Idaho Falls, 2-1, in overtime and a shootout, for the championship on Sunday afternoon.
In the championship game, Nikki Lahnum scored in regulation, and Laura Daves scored in the shootout to grab the victory.
Grendel Sprong was a brick wall in goal the entire weekend as she had over 135 saves and only allowed five goals. In the championship game, she stopped 27 shots in regulation, one big shot in overtime and five shots in the shootout.
Against Idaho Falls, Sun Valley led in shots, 28-14.
“It was a great weekend of hockey for our team,” SVYH President Heather Daves said. “The team played and worked well together with many different players scoring and assisting throughout the weekend.”
To open the weekend, Sun Valley shutout host Missoula on Friday, 3-0. Amanda Dunn, Lahnum and Daves were the goal-scorers in that game with Maddie Jessen, Avery Burrell and Daves notching assists. Sprong had 18 saves on 18 shots for the shutout.
Sun Valley then grabbed another win against Idaho Falls, 5-2, also on Friday with Daves, Olivia Damilli, Charlotte Andrews, Lahnum and Lizzie Lipman all scoring. Assists came from Burrell, Lipman, Parker Turck and Dunn. Sprong again had an amazing game with 44 saves.
Sun Valley suffered its first and only loss of the weekend against Idaho Falls on Saturday, 2-1. Lahnum scored Sun Valley’s only goal with the assist from Burrell and Jessen. In its fourth game, Sun Valley turned it around for a 2-0 win over Missoula; Dunn scored both goals.
In all, the entire team chipped in for the wins: Sprong, Daves, Dunn, Burrell, Lipman, Jessen, Lahnum, Andrews, Turk, Camilli, Makinzie Nelson, Sadie Rector, Lila Fenn and Ava Agnew.
Up next for the 19U girls is another away tournament in Salmon this weekend before returning home for a home tournament in Hailey’s Campion Ice House on Feb. 4-6. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In