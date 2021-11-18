The Sun Valley Youth Hockey 19U girls team tallied up a 3-1 record and outscored its opponents 14-7 in an Idaho Falls Tournament last weekend, but was shut out in the championship game for a second-place finish.
The Suns saw strong play from Grendel Sprong at goalie, as she totaled 120 saves over the weekend for a 30 save per game average. The team also totaled nine assists on offense while moving the puck around nicely.
“The girls played well all weekend and focused on the pieces we’ve practiced during our first month on ice,” Sun Valley head coach Ellie Punnett said. “Overall, it was a great team effort both days, and, with a couple more bounces our way, I’m sure the outcome would have been in our favor in the championship.”
The 19U girls began the tournament by cruising past Salmon, 5-2, in game one. They kept the momentum going with another win against Jackson, 5-1. In the third game, Sun Valley squared off against host team Idaho Falls and won, 4-2, which put the Suns in the championship game after winning all three games in the round-robin format.
In the championship, Sun Valley played Idaho Falls once more, but this time it was Idaho Falls that came away with the win, 2-0.
Weekend leaders for Sun Valley were Laura Daves (3 goals, 1 assist), Amanda Dunn (3 goals, 1 assist) and Kaylee Lahnum (2 goals, 2 assists).
Throughout the four-game weekend, Sun Valley played a relatively clean game with only 32 minutes of penalty time, whereas the 19U girls’ opponents had 36 minutes.
Other heavy contributors were Makinzie Nelson (2 goals), Charlotte Andrews (1 goal, 1 assist), Elizabeth Lipman (1 goal, 1 assist), Avery Burrell (1 goal, 2 assists), Madelyn Jessen (1 goal) and Devon McAvoy (1 assist).
Up next for the 19U girls hockey squad is another tournament in Bozeman, Montana, Dec. 3-5. ￼
