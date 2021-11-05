To open the 2021 season, Sun Valley 18U Hockey has a lot to live up to after winning both the Idaho High School Championship and the IAHA Championship in 2020. After last weekend’s sweep against the WCYHL Junior Mustangs, the Midgets look like they’ll be primed for more success.
Sun Valley spent last weekend in Ogden for a double-dip with the Mustangs, and the Suns came back home allowing only two goals in two games.
In the first game, Sun Valley won, 8-0, with 15 saves coming from goalie Clayton Elsbree. In the second, Elsbree was again a brick wall as the Suns kept the scoring strong with a 7-2 win.
“Ogden came out strong at the start, but after our first two goals, they became pretty chippy,” Sun Valley head coach Blake Jenson said about the first game. “We held it together with only a few retaliations and dominated on the power play.”
Sun Valley would go on to score five power-play goals.
Zack Benson (2 goals, 3 assists) opened the second game with a goal in the first five minutes of the first period with the assist from Billy Burks (1 assist). Corwith Simmers (2 goals, 1 assist) added another unassisted goal, and before the first period was over, Tommy Nisson (1 goal) from Augustus Hedrick (1 assist) put the Suns up 3-0.
Dawson Speth (2 goals, 2 assists) and Brock Burrell (1 goal, 1 assist) also led Sun Valley.
In the second game, it was more of the same as Elsbree added another 15 saves to stall the Mustangs.
“The boys played well and kept the retaliations in their pockets as we let them get in the box,” Jenson said. “Clayton played great in both games.”
With seven goals scored at the end of the second game, there were none scored in the first period. In the second period, Speth (1 goal, 2 assists) and Simmers (2 goals, 2 assists) scored the game’s opening goals with the assist coming from Benson (2 goals, 3 assists) on both plays. Simmers would go on to add another goal and Benson ended the period with three assists.
Sun Valley totaled four goals in the second period with another goal from Aiden Long (1 goal).
Burrell (1 goal), Mat Jenson (1 assist) and Nisson (1 assist) helped lead Sun Valley to a 2-0 record over the weekend.
Up next for the 18U Suns is another road trip for the 18U-AA Boise Tournament on Friday and Saturday. ￼
