Never hurting for goals throughout much of the weekend, the Sun Valley 18U Suns men’s hockey team had a hard time putting the puck in the net during the semifinals of the 2021 Silver Stick Tournament in Las Vegas from Nov. 25-28.
Finding themselves in the semifinals against the Alaska Valley Thunder, the Suns couldn’t get the offense up to speed despite playing well. The Suns lost, 5-1.
Despite leading with 22 goals scored between eight teams throughout the West, the Suns finished the 18UAA tournament in third place with a 2-2-0 record and allowing nine goals.
“The Alaskan team wasn’t out of our reach, we just couldn’t put the puck in the net,” Suns head coach Blake Jenson said. “It was a solid weekend for the boys with some great competition. We’re contenders in the 18UAA division.”
Leading the Suns over the weekend was Corwith Simmers who finished with 11 points (6 goals, 5 assists). Dawson Speth also had a good weekend with nine points (6 goals, 5 assists).
Thomas Nisson (3 goals, 2 assists), Zach Benson (3 goals, 1 assist) and Billy Burks (3 assists) rounded out the Suns’ offense.
At the net, both Clayton Elsbree and Kyan Bennett split time at goalie. Bennett finished the weekend with 44 saves as Elsbree had 24.
Both goalies had their best games in a pair of losses for the Suns. Bennett had his best game in a 3-2 loss to the SPKAC Oilers with 27 saves while Elsbree had 18 saves in the semifinal loss to the Alaska Valley Thunder.
To open round-robin play, the Suns lost to the SPKAC Oilers with goals from Speth and Simmers.
The Suns then put on a pile of goals in the second game against the Las Vegas Storm as Sun Valley won, 11-0. Goalscorers in that game were Simmers, who had a hat trick (three goals), Speth (2 goals), Nissan (2 goals), Benson (2 goals), Luke Hebert and Finnian Naghsh.
In the third game, Sun Valley kept the goals coming, as the Suns won 8-1 over the Tacoma Rockets. Simmers (2 goals), Naghsh, Benson, Speth, Nisson, Aidan Long and Gage Whitehead scored goals for Sun Valley.
In the last game of the weekend, the Suns’ lone goal came from Brock Burrell.
Up next for the Sun Valley 18U Suns is the Sun Valley High School Tournament at Campion Ice House from Dec. 3-5. ￼
