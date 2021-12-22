The Sun Valley Youth Hockey 18U boys team was able to exact revenge for a loss two weeks ago as the Suns went 4-0 in the Bozeman High School Hockey Tournament last weekend.
The Suns brought home the tournament banner as champions and avenged a tough loss to Bozeman on their home ice two weeks ago in the Sun Valley High School Tournament.
Sun Valley beat Bozeman in the championship game, 5-2.
“When we show up and play our game, we’re a fun team to watch,” 18U head coach Blake Jenson said.
Goalie Clayton Elsbree had a great weekend. Throughout four games, Elsbree amassed 156 saves and the Suns outscored their opponents, 30-9.
“Clayton played great this weekend and handled to puck very well outside the net,” Jensen said.
In the title game, Sun Valley saw goals from Dawson Speth (2 goals), Rabbit Buxton, Thomas Nisson and Corwith Simmers, and assists from Jake Nikolaisons, Zach Benson, Luke Hebert, Aiden Long, Brock Burrell and Speth.
Jensen’s top checking line on defense was Buxton and Burrell as they held teams in check.
Sun Valley began the tournament with a 7-1 win over Missoula, then a 6-4 win over Bozeman. The biggest game of the weekend came on a 12-2 barrage of offense from Sun Valley as the Suns easily beat Idaho Falls.
Speth led the Suns offensively with 14 points (8 goals, 6 assists) on the weekend.
Up next is the Suns/Future Suns exhibition game tonight.
After the Holiday break, the 18U Suns will then travel to the Missoula High School Tournament on Dec. 31-Jan. 1. ￼
