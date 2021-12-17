12U Hockey

The Sun Valley Youth Hockey 12U Girls team in McCall.

The Sun Valley Youth Hockey 12U Girls team traveled to play in the McCall Jamboree last weekend and went undefeated in pool play. The girls ended up losing, 2-1, in overtime for the championship game against Rocky Mountain/McCall. “The girls steadily improved throughout the weekend both individually and as a team,” 12U Girls head coach Andy Bloedorn said. “Every player, regardless of ability, made solid contributions to our success.” Up next for the 12U girls are a group of friendly games against Boise at Hailey’s Campion Ice House.

