The Wood River High School boys soccer team started off conference play with an emphatic 5-0 win against Burley after a second half offensive barrage.
The Wolverines now push their overall record against Burley to 39-20-6, being undefeated in their last nine matchups with the school. This win also gives Wood River their first conference win of the season.
“I feel good about the (team’s) start,” head coach Greg Gvozdas said of their conference opener. “We got the result, and we had plenty of guys play tonight.”
Gvozdas was able to play so many players due to the offensive firepower his squad brought in the second half.
At halftime, the score was 1-0 after senior Brandon Marroquin headed the ball into the back of the net from a cross by sophomore Erick Barriga.
The second half scoring started quickly, as Riedar Slotten scored on a penalty just a handful of minutes in. Then, two minutes later, Satya Redman poked in a goal off a deflection from Burley defenders.
The scoring cooled down for about 20 minutes until Slotten got in on the scoring action with a ground shot into the back left of the net off an assist from Marroquin. Three minutes later, the Wolverines scored their fifth and final goal of the game when Marroquin had a shot from a corner kick deflect off a few players for a goal.
Gvozdas had high remarks for his teams’ effort in the second half.
“I thought in the second half we were more on the offensive from our wide midfielders,” Gvozdas said. “So they were standing the guys up, taking them one-on-one, trying to get around the corner, and that was helpful.”
In addition to the offense, he was proud of the defense’s communication and play for helping the squad get their first clean sheet of the season.
“I thought Conrad Foster did a good job leading in the back,” Gvozdas said. “I think between Benny Torres and Victor Hernandez, we have two really solid goalkeepers.”
After the season’s opening home stand, Wood River goes away to play at Mountain Home on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m.
“I think the road game is going to be tough,” Gvozdas said. “Mountain Home has always been a challenge, and playing down there on their field will not be easy. We’re gonna have to take two days to refocus and get back after it on Saturday.” ￼
