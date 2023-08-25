The Wood River High School boys soccer team started off conference play with an emphatic 5-0 win against Burley after a second half offensive barrage.

The Wolverines now push their overall record against Burley to 39-20-6, being undefeated in their last nine matchups with the school. This win also gives Wood River their first conference win of the season.

“I feel good about the (team’s) start,” head coach Greg Gvozdas said of their conference opener. “We got the result, and we had plenty of guys play tonight.”

