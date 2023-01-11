One thousand, four hundred and sixty-eight days.
Fifty-one games.
Dec. 20, 2019.
That’s the last time the Wood River girls’ basketball team won a game.
Until Saturday, 29-27 at home over Caldwell.
“It’s honestly indescribable,” senior point guard Kacie Flolo said. “It just felt like it was never gonna come. And now that it finally has, it’s really emotional. I’m tearing up as I’m saying it. We’ve been a losing team since, like, seventh grade. We haven’t won since freshman year. It feels like we got over that hill and we’re on top.
“I feel it was team chemistry. We finally put everything aside and worked together. We don’t care about ages. We don’t care about experience. We don’t care who’s been losing more. We’re all in it together.
“Taylor (Heitzman), as a freshman, she’s in it now. We have to treat her the exact same. Even though she hasn’t been here the past three years, she’s part of the family now. She’s part of the trauma bond now.”
Caldwell outscored the hosts, 16-6, in the second quarter for a 20-10 halftime advantage.
“Plenty of teams are down 10 points at half and come back to win, but when you haven’t won a game in three years … watching them pull together and collectively play that hard as a team,” head coach Kevin Stilling said. “Nobody was too proud to say they were too tired to come out. We rotated through all those girls, and it was a great team effort. Everybody contributed.
“To be down 10 at half and darn near pitch a shutout in the third quarter to give yourself a chance to win it. That’s a testament to these girls. How feisty they are and how hard they’re willing to play.”
The Wolverines held the Cougars scoreless until two made free throws with 13.3 seconds left in the third quarter.
It was 22-19 heading into the final eight minutes.
“I feel like we all talked with each other and there was a lot more communication within the team,” Heitzman said. “I feel that helped because we all knew what we were feeling. We all knew where people were, and it helped lock down their offense.”
Heitzman scored for a 23-22 lead and was fouled. She missed the free throw but got her own rebound and put it back in for a 25-22 cushion with 4:39 left in the game.
Senior Lila Hess blocked a shot at 2:45 and Stilling called a timeout eight seconds later. Sophomore Emmi Nilsen made a 12-footer at 2:08 for a 27-22 lead.
Caldwell’s Selena Chavez made a free throw at 1:54 and Caldwell called a timeout at 1:24 after a Wood River turnover.
Kianna Thomas canned a trey at 1:01 to make it 27-26 and Chavez made another free throw with 41.4. on the clock to knot things up.
“You can’t give up. Even in practice, you can’t give up,” Heitzman said. “You have to do what you do with full effort and full work so when it comes to games you know what it feels like.
“You know what that effort and mentality feels like. I know I get frustrated in practice or in games when we’re losing/ I hate losing. I’m competitive and I want to win and to finally win is just amazing.”
The Wolverines broke Caldwell’s press and Nilsen made a wide-open layup thanks to a perfect pass from Flolo with 31.9 remaining.
Caldwell called a timeout at 16.5. They missed a shot and Flolo grabbed the rebound and was fouled.
Stilling called a timeout and his squad got the ball inbounds but turned it over with 1.2 seconds left.
Flolo intercepted the Cougars’ inbounds pass and jubilation ensued.
“I think we finally just didn’t quit,” Flolo said. “Usually when someone scores, we get down and we stay down. Instead, we used it to fuel our fire.”
Nilsen had nine points and Heitzman eight to lead the winners.
“I think it’s all about composure,” Heitzman said. “I know we went into that locker room (at halftime) a little down, a little frustrated. But we got our heads back up and we told each other to be composed, talk to each other, stay low on defense and do the things we knew how to do.”
Wood River (1-11) hosted Mountain Home on Tuesday and visits Burley on Thursday.
“The second half we did a much better job on the boards,” Stilling said. “We were more physical. We got more loose balls than they did. We did a great job against their press in the third quarter. We did a lot of little things well. We’ve said a number of times this year that the biggest thing is the little things.
“We outrebounded them. We had fewer turnovers. We probably got more deflections and that hasn’t happened in a lot of games this year. We finally do that, and we get a win. For Lila, Sidney (Wilson), Kacie and Jacy (Thomas) to work that hard and finally have it pay off, I’m just really proud of the girls.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In