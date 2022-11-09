Wood River sent 11 athletes to the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center.

Ten are scheduled to return next season.

“We only lose senior Ethan Hansen,” head coach Samantha Johnson said. “Of course, Ethan is a huge loss, and we will feel that for years to come.”

_DSC0426.JPG

Wood River junior Dylan Smith swims the 100 fly at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. He finished seventh in the event. Smith was also a member of the 400-free relay team that placed sixth.
_DSC0615.JPG

Wood River sophomore Emmet Stouffer swims his leg of the 400-free relay at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. The team finished in sixth place.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments