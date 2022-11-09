Wood River junior Porter Thompson swims the 500 free at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. He finished 10th in the event. Thompson was also a member of the 400-free relay team that placed sixth.
Wood River junior Dylan Smith swims the 100 fly at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. He finished seventh in the event. Smith was also a member of the 400-free relay team that placed sixth.
Wood River freshman Bella Tognoni talks with head coach Samantha Johnson and assistant coach Mark Neumann before her 100 breaststroke at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. Tognoni won the event, setting a state record in the process.
Express photo by Mike Mathison
Wood River sent 11 athletes to the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center.
Ten are scheduled to return next season.
“We only lose senior Ethan Hansen,” head coach Samantha Johnson said. “Of course, Ethan is a huge loss, and we will feel that for years to come.”
Hansen finished third in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free with PRs in each race.
“I think we have a really bright future ahead of us,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of young swimmers and underclassmen who performed well. I think we’re gonna have a really good next couple of years.
“This (state meet) experience is everything for a young swimmer. Just to see their teammates perform well, at the highest level, and aspire to that. Just being around greatness, I think inspires greatness.
“For them to have this exposure is really great. I think next year, instead of having district goals, or time goals, a lot of them will have state goals, which is a huge change in perspective for us.”
Freshman Bella Tognoni won the 100 breaststroke and set a state record in the process.
“I’m very, very proud of what I accomplished,” Tognoni said. “I’m proud of my team. There’s a lot of new kids on this team that, at the beginning, really didn’t know ... and now they made it to state.
“To be able to have that experience and see all the different athletes and see different levels of swimming. That’s what I think is really cool about this.”
She also finished second in the 200 IM and was a member of the 200-medley relay with sophomore Riley Rundell, and freshmen Cookie Cook and Chaise Cruse that placed seventh IN 2:07.79.
Tognoni was also a member of the 400-free relay with Rundell, Cook and junior Mason Rogers that finished ninth in 4:16.29, dropping 3.01 seconds off their prelim time.
“Our swimmers have gone above and beyond everything we wanted for them,” Johnson said. “We set some pretty lofty goals and I’m really excited to see them met almost all of them.”
Hansen, juniors Dylan Smith and Porter Thompson and sophomore Emmett Stouffer found the podium after placing sixth in the 400-free relay in 3:46.19.
Smith took seventh in the 100 fly (1:00.54, dropping .28 seconds). Thompson, a district champion, was 10th in the 500 free (5:53.05) and 12th in the 100 back (1:04.29).
Rundell placed 12th in the 500 free (6:18.21).
The Wolverines finished seventh in the girls’ team race (55 points). The boys were ninth (52).
“Success breeds numbers,” assistant coach Mark Neumann said. “Success breeds interest. If you have a program that’s fun, that attracts people, too.” ￼
