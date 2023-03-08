Make it four state championships in a row for the Sun Valley Youth Hockey high school hockey team.

Sun Valley (37-6-4) defeated the U16 upstarts from Coeur d’Alene Hockey Academy 5-1 to capture the SVYH program’s fourth consecutive Idaho Amateur Hockey Association state high school tournament title on Sunday, March 5, at the Campion Ice House.

“I thought the boys did a really good job staying disciplined and sticking to our game," Suns head coach Blake Jenson said. "We moved the puck all weekend and stayed out of the box. The boys stood up and stepped to the plate all weekend.”

Sun Valley’s Trace Alley looks to take a shot during a victory over Mountain View at the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association state high school tournament inside the Campion Ice House on Friday, March 3.
Sun Valley goalie Clayton Elsbree blocks a shot during a victory over Mountain View at the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association state high school tournament inside the Campion Ice House on Friday, March 3.
Sun Valley goalie Clayton Elsbree looks for a shot attempt while teammates Finnian Hebert (4) and Gage Whitehead play defense during a victory over Mountain View at the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association state high school tournament inside the Campion Ice House on Friday, March 3.

