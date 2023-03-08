Make it four state championships in a row for the Sun Valley Youth Hockey high school hockey team.
Sun Valley (37-6-4) defeated the U16 upstarts from Coeur d’Alene Hockey Academy 5-1 to capture the SVYH program’s fourth consecutive Idaho Amateur Hockey Association state high school tournament title on Sunday, March 5, at the Campion Ice House.
“I thought the boys did a really good job staying disciplined and sticking to our game," Suns head coach Blake Jenson said. "We moved the puck all weekend and stayed out of the box. The boys stood up and stepped to the plate all weekend.”
Displaying their well-balanced scoring attack in front of stalwart goalie Clayton Elsbree (59 saves in five games), the Suns received goals from five players and broke a 1-1 first-period tie with four unanswered goals to end the IAHA title game.
Goals by Thomas Nisson, Billy Burks, leading tournament scorer Dawson Speth (11 goals, five assists), Brock Burrell (power play) and Gage Whitehead put the finishing touches on five state tournament games during which Sun Valley outscored its opponents by a wide 37-5 margin.
The Suns also defeated Timberline of Boise 7-0, Mountain View of Meridian 9-2, Eagle/Rocky 8-2 and, in the semifinal, Mountain View 8-0 to reach the championship game of the six-team “A Division” meet.
In the finale, Nisson scored first for Sun Valley—getting up after being flattened on a delayed penalty whistle deep in the Suns offensive zone and scooping home a backhand. CDA Academy’s Dylan Johnson then made it 1-1 on a power play.
Always on the attack, outshooting CDA Academy 38-10 and determined in their fore-checking, the Suns got the eventual winner late in the first period when Burks picked up a loose puck in the CDA zone and flicked it toward the net. It skittered home and made it 2-1.
It’s always wise to give the puck to swift-skating Speth, which is what Suns defenseman Luke Hebert did with just 45 seconds left in the first. Speth carried the puck into the CDA zone and scored his 11th state goal for a 3-1 lead, and it stayed that way until the third.
“Luke Hebert had a standout weekend," Jenson said. "And Clayton had another great weekend in the net.”
Elsbree didn’t have much action in the third period, which dissolved into a penalty-marred affair with CDA Academy finishing with 38 penalty minutes, two misconducts and two game misconducts, and the Suns piling up 25 penalty minutes.
Defenseman Burrell (10 state points) tipped home a Speth blast for a power play goal and a 4-1 lead. Blueliner Gage Whitehead teamed with Gus Hedrick to fish out the puck from behind the net, and Whitehead scored his first state goal.
“Things got a little out of control against CDA, but we were able to pull through," Jenson said. "The CDA goalie [Mark Michelson, 33 saves] played great. I’d tip my hat to him.”
Sun Valley blanked Mountain View 8-0 as Speth tallied his third hat trick of the tournament. CDA Academy advanced 5-3 over Idaho Falls in the other semifinal game that had 40 penalty minutes.
Earlier, Speth’s hat tricks came in the 7-0 win over Timberline and the 8-2 success over Eagle/Rocky. In the 9-2 Suns preliminary victory over Mountain View, Burks had a hat trick and Hebert added two goals.
Illustrating the wide-ranging impact of the Sun Valley Suns senior men’s program and SVYH youth hockey program, the CDA Hockey Academy team was coached by former Suns forward Phil Hebert, now the CDA Skills Director up north.
Phil Hebert, the uncle of SVYH player Luke Hebert, played five seasons with 113 points for the Suns from 1994-99 and once skated on a forward line with SVYH assistant coach Chris Benson and Vilnis Nikolaisons, father of SVYH’s Jake Nikolaisons. Phil Hebert was also a junior hockey coach for Jenson and Danny Gariepy back in the day.
“Our kids are freshmen and sophomores who have come a long way,” said Hebert about the CDA Academy U16 team he drove to and from the Hailey competition. “We started out as a bag of tricks that has turned into a little bit of a hockey team.”
Hebert received a call last August from former Suns player and six-year Idaho Steelheads defensive star Jeremy Mylymok, 51, the native Canadian who had just been hired as Director of Operations and U18 Prep Head Coach by the CDA Hockey Academy after a productive stint in the same roles for the Notre Dame Hounds.
Mylymok asked Hebert to come help coach at the Coeur d’Alene athletic and academic school for boys and girls, based at Frontier Ice Arena.
“Hockey has given me everything in life. It’s time to give back,” said Hebert last weekend at Campion.
It was the 10th IAHA state high school tournament championship for the SVYH program since the tournament began with four straight Sun Valley titles from 2002-05. The Suns also won in 2011, 2015 and 2020-22. Last weekend’s meet was the 22nd annual IAHA state tourney.
Suns coaches calculated that most of the current group of players have now won 10 state championship titles—two as Bantams (ages 13-14), four as Midgets (ages 15-and-up) and four in the high school division.
It was the seventh tournament win of the 2022-23 campaign for Sun Valley. Next, the high school Suns are off to Maple Grove, Minnesota, for the 2023 Chipotle USA Hockey Tier II U18 national championship tourney March 30-April 3.
For the state meet, Sun Valley outshot opponents 192-64 over five games and amassed 89 points—37 goals and 52 assists. Eleven players chipped in with goals. Statistics for the Suns “A” squad coached by Jenson, Chris Benson and Gariepy were:
Dawson Speth 11 goals and 5 assists; Brock Burrell 3/7; Billy Burks 6/2; Gus Hedrick 2/6; captain Zachary Benson 2/4; Jake Nikolaisons 2/4; Luke Hebert 2/4; Charlie Roberts 0/6; Thomas Nisson 3/2; Max Jenson 3/2; Trace Alley 2/3; Finn Naghsh 0/4; Gage Whitehead 1/1; Clayton Elsbree 0/1; and Rabbit Buxton 0/1.
Sun Valley earns C silver
In Sunday’s “C Division” championship game, Boise Knights repeated as state champion with a 3-1 victory over second-place Sun Valley. Boise’s Luke Brandenburg scored the final two goals breaking a 1-1 second-period tie, and Boise goalie Reagan Daniel did the rest.
Wyatt Miller scored the only Sun Valley “C” goal. Boise went 4-0 and outscored opponents 21-4 to win the four-team “C” tourney over Sun Valley (2-2, 19-11 goals against).
In an earlier meeting of two teams, Boise Knights won 4-2 with Sun Valley’s Simon Morgan scoring twice and Suns goalie Drake Orr making 30 saves. Brandenburg also scored twice for Boise in that one.
The young Suns got goals from eight players in their 8-1 victory over Palouse, and they chalked up three shorthanded goals in beating Idaho Falls 8-3 for their second state win. That score was tied 3-3, but Brody Tate and Kazimir Hogan each scored their second goals to snap the tie.
State statistics for the Sun Valley “C” squad led by head coach Chad O’Brien and also coached by Ted Kelley and John Swanson were:
Simon Morgan 4 goals and 3 assists; Kazimir Hogan 3/3; Wyatt Miller 3/1; Owen Gingrich 0/4; Brody Tate 3/0; Jackson Turner 2/1; Ballard Griswold 1/1; Joseph Gomero 1/0; Braxton Webber 1/0; Connor Schwartz 1/0; Aiden Allison 0/1; Winston Lipman 0/1; and Sebastien Gaudreau 0/1.
