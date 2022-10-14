It took extra time, but that really didn’t matter.
Junior Mia Hansmeyer slipped a left-footer into the back of the net seven minutes into the first overtime to send the Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team to the 3A state tournament thanks to a 2-1 victory over Buhl at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 12.
“My physical game is good, but my mental game really gets me, and that’s what makes me play bad,” Hansmeyer said. “In the very beginning I came out happy and ready to go, but I kept getting frustrated and even more frustrated.
“Coach Jeannie (Woller Fitzgerald) talked to me for a little bit, gave me a little halftime talk and I came out in the second half, ‘OK, this is honestly embarrassing. I can’t be yelling at the referees.’
“At halftime we needed to calm down. We knew we could beat them. We’ve won this game before.”
Life was not great for the hosts throughout the first half, and trailed, 1-0 at halftime.
“The message at halftime was to just breathe,” head coach Kelly Feldman said. “We know what we’re doing. We’ve done this before. It’s OK. That really was it. Take a breath. Keep driving to goal. We’ve got time. We can make things happen. A lot of it was to calm the nerves and chill out a little bit.
“It was a great game. It was great timing to have a game like this—to have to play overtime, to have to come from behind. Buhl has come so far. It’s so great what they have done with their program. Buhl and Wendell and Kimberly have all just stepped up and that makes all of us better.
“Grateful that we were the beneficiaries today.”
Junior Ruby Crist tied the game at 1 with about 15 minutes left to give the Cutthroats some life.
“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to Mia on that play,” Crist said. “She made it past the D, and her shot bounced off the goalie and it was just right there for me, and I kicked it in the goal.
“I have never felt like I’ve ever been under so much pressure. Our team has a lot of confidence in general, so going into these games we expect a lot from each other. When we’re not doing as great, it’s kinda easy to get frustrated with each other. And I think that happened a little bit in this game.”
The MaxPrep rankings will be used for the state tournament seedings. The Cutthroats are currently ranked No. 3 behind Sugar-Salem and Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy. All three teams are undefeated.
“Kelly, too, naming what we were doing right and not focusing too much on what we were doing wrong and how we can fix it, I think that helped us a lot making us feel good about ourselves and making us want to play well.”
The Cutthroats (18-0-1) enter the state tournament having won six in a row.
“We’re going to be practicing our hardest,” Hansmeyer said. “We didn’t have a terrible game, but we definitely could have played a lot better. We’re going to put everything into practice because we know we can win state.
“We almost did it last year. We were so close.”
Senior Anabel Viesturs was named Player of the Game on Senior Night. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In