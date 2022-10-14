22-10-14 Comm School girls soccer 5.jpg

Community School junior Mia Hansmeyer, #21, assisted on the tying goal and scored the game-wining goal in overtime.

It took extra time, but that really didn’t matter.

Junior Mia Hansmeyer slipped a left-footer into the back of the net seven minutes into the first overtime to send the Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team to the 3A state tournament thanks to a 2-1 victory over Buhl at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 12.

“My physical game is good, but my mental game really gets me, and that’s what makes me play bad,” Hansmeyer said. “In the very beginning I came out happy and ready to go, but I kept getting frustrated and even more frustrated.

