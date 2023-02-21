Carsn Perkes went coast-to-coast and his runner with 2.6 seconds left propelled the Carey boys' basketball team to its 18th straight state tournament.
"Carsn, he's clutch," senior point guard Conner Simpson said. "Time was winding down. They tied it up and he goes all the way down the court. He was confident and I was confident in him that he knew what he was doing.
"He made a play for us, a big-time play."
Castleford's Santi Alvarado scored with 11.3 seconds remaining to knot the score at 51.
Carey's Owen Parke quickly got the ball in to Perkes, and the senior went the distance. His runner bounced off the back of the rim and in for a 53-51 victory in the 1AD1 District Tournament championship game on Feb. 21 at CSI.
"I was just, 'get me the ball,'" Perkes said. "I was clapping. I wanted it. I don't even know how much time was left; I just knew I had to hurry. I ran as fast as I could."
Perkes gave his squad a 51-49 lead with 20.6 seconds remaining when he calmly sank a pair of free throws.
"I usually make them," he said. "I've learned that if you overthink it and you're always worried, you're gonna miss."
After Perkes drained the second freebie, Panthers head coach Dick Simpson called a timeout.
"No three pointers," Simpson said of the message in the huddle. "If they score, we get the ball, we get down the floor and we try to score. Make them foul us and see if we could get to the foul line.
"Our goal tonight was to not have them make any three-pointers. They didn't make many on us. We defended it really well tonight. Last time (a 64-59 Castleford win on Jan. 10), we doubled in, and they kicked out.
"We didn't double. We made everybody play their own man straight up tonight as best we could."
Perkes made two free throws 19 seconds into the fourth period for a 42-32 advantage.
Castleford slowly chipped away on a 7-0 run in the next 2:05. Parke then canned a huge three for a 45-39 lead at 4:44.
"You can always feel when someone is gaining momentum and I could feel Castleford was," Parke said. "I was open, and I just took the shot. I mostly work inside but I can hit the outside shot."
"I have confidence," he said.
Baskets by Ethan Roland at 4:30 and Alvarado at 2:47 closed the gap to 45-43.
Parke made two from the charity stripe at 2:40 and Alvarado cashed in on an old fashioned three-point play at 1:34 to trail 47-46.
Perkes hit a shot at 1:09 for a three-point lead, but the Wolves answered with a designed play to get Jayme Ramos a look at a three and he buried it with 27.1 seconds showing.
Perkes was fouled 6.5 seconds later.
Carey outscored Castleford 21-8 in the second period to turn a 10-6 deficit into a 27-18 halftime lead.
"Our strength is moving the ball," senior Riley Morey said. "We seem to do a lot better when we push it. The defense can't get set and we get our shots up."
The Panthers did a masterful job answering everything the Wolves did in the third quarter.
Buckets by Castleford to open the quarter were answered by Morey and sophomore Preston Wood. Simpson then scored at 5:13 and 4:37 for a 35-25 cushion.
Castleford scored three points and Perkes hit a shot at 3:24. After Alvarado netted a pair of freebies, Perkes answered with a trey for a 40-30 lead at 1:45. Alvarado scored 14 seconds later, and the Panthers held a 40-32 lead entering the final eight minutes.
Carey, 17-7, has won four in a row and 10 of its last 12.
The Panthers await their seed and first-round opponent at Vallivue High School on March 2.
