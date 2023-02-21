Carsn Perkes went coast-to-coast and his runner with 2.6 seconds left propelled the Carey boys' basketball team to its 18th straight state tournament.

"Carsn, he's clutch," senior point guard Conner Simpson said. "Time was winding down. They tied it up and he goes all the way down the court. He was confident and I was confident in him that he knew what he was doing. 

"He made a play for us, a big-time play."

