Facing a little bit of adversity is rarely a bad thing.
“I don’t know that I’ve seen them have to face adversity like this,” Wood River boys soccer coach Matt Phillips said. “It was interesting because they got down, and I didn’t know exactly how to bring them out of it. They clearly do well with intensity and motivation.
“Halftime worked really well to do that. It’s hard to bring them back during the game. Pulling kids out and talking to them wasn’t as successful as I had hoped for.
“Mountain Home is a well-coached team and they were prepared for us.”
Wolverines junior Brandon Marroquin scored 95 seconds into the second half to help Wood River defeat Mountain Home, 3-1, on Oct. 8 in the Great Basin 7 District Tournament at Phil Homer Field.
“That goal helped us get back up because I feel like Mountain Home’s goal made us lose motivation,” Marroquin said. “That goal got us back to how we were playing at the start. I think our team is playing really well. Our team chemistry is super good, and everything is so positive right now.
“It’s affecting the way we play on the field. It’s going really well. If our team has problems, we have learned to talk it out. We fix things easier, and our team is so positive.”
The Wolverines (13-2-2) visit Canyon Ridge (14-2) on Oct. 13 in a 5 p.m. start with a berth in the 4A state championship on the line.
“One thing we talked about at halftime was not playing with the same sense of urgency we played with last Tuesday night, not valuing possessions as much as we did last Tuesday night,” coach Kevin Stilling said.
“One of the kids reminded them that we’d rather win one-of-two games to go to state than have to win three games in a row to go to state.”
Conrad Foster scored off a Chris Lizarraga through ball 7:50 into the game for a 1-0 Wood River lead.
Mountain Home tied it up a little less than four minutes later on a header off a corner kick.
“Our coaches pointed out we definitely played down a little bit after that goal,” Foster said. “Everyone was in their head about it. At halftime we talked it out. We know being down is not going to help us. We had to have a mentality shift and want it more than them.
“It (Marroquin’s goal) 100% solidified it. And Pollo closing it out, there’s nothing better than that.”
Senior Juan Ortiz scored at 77:15 off an assist from freshman JJ Wallace.
“They’re making a huge impact,” Foster said of the underclassmen. “We can play 20, 30 minutes without having a sub, but, after that, we need our subs to come in and play just as hard.
“Reidar (Slotten) has been starting the whole year, and he’s making a huge impact. But JJ, Zack (Torres), and Mateo (de la Torre) and other guys are making huge impacts when they come in. The other team’s momentum is dropping because they’re legs are tiring, and they don’t have anybody to go in, and we have a super deep bench that has been able to keep the same level of play.
Slotten has been the quarterback, so to speak, in the middle.
“I’ve been playing with these guys for a really long time, so I’m used to it,” he said. “I’m mainly trying to get assists to people, distributing the ball. We’re passing it around a lot and scoring goals. It’s amazing. We’ve been moving the ball more, it’s unselfish.
“The positivity has impacted us a lot. No more yelling at each other on the field. It’s like we’re a family. I’m just trying to get other players the ball to score, trying to score some goals myself and help the team out in the best way possible.”
The Wood River-Canyon Ridge winner punches its ticket to the 4A state championship Oct. 20-22 at Real Life Fields in Post Falls.
The loser of the game will play on Oct. 14 for the opportunity to be the second team from the district to reach the final eight.
”They came back to our game play, which was a passing game,” Phillips said of the Wolverines’ second half. “We looked good for a good part of the second half. Sticking to a game plan and sticking to what we have been practicing, moving the ball with purpose—where we want the ball to be and how we want it to get there, and how to finish.
”There were a lot of good possessive drives in the second half. Let’s get out and play. I don’t want to sit on our heels. That’s what you’re going to have to do at state if you want to get anywhere. You might as well teach those objectives now while the teaching has meaning.” ￼
